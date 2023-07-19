DOVER — After first setting it aside, the Executive Council narrowly approved Attorney General John Formella’s bid Wednesday to recruit Strafford County Attorney Thomas Velardi to a key leadership post in his office.
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, did not hide his displeasure at getting no notice about this appointment until he received the council agenda on Friday.
“I feel it was incumbent on the attorney general to have reached out to us weeks ago … without hearing it through the grapevine, which I did,” Kenney said.
“Let’s at least give them (Strafford County residents) a few weeks to weigh in on this decision.”
At his urging, the council initially voted, 4-1, to table the nomination.
But the only opponent to that move, lone Democratic Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, asked Formella to comment on the delay.
After that exchange, the council voted, 3-2, in favor of the request.
Formella said he recruited Velardi, a Dover Democrat and 24-year career prosecutor, to head up the public protection division, replacing Jeffrey Strelzin, who retired and has since taken a post in U.S. Attorney Jane Young’s office.
“It is a critical position and we need someone with extensive experience to fill it,” Formella said. “There might not be anyone (else) qualified to fill a position like this.”
While Velardi will not join the state staff until October, Formella said approving his appointment now could begin the transition process.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who usually defers to councilors who ask for more time, pushed back and defended Formella’s request.
“The public can’t say, ‘You can’t take a new job, councilor, you can’t take a promotion,’” Sununu said, adding that many state lawmakers end up resigning their seats early, forcing taxpayers to pay for a special election to replace them.
Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford, joined with Kenney in voting against the appointment.
“He was elected to serve in a position for two years and I believe he owes it to his constituents to honor that commitment unless he had to leave for some special reason,” Wheeler said.
Councilor Warmington joined with Councilors Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, and Janet Stevens of Rye to support the appointment.
“This is a decision by the county attorney to accept a job offer or not,” Warmington said. “We cannot force him to continue to serve as county attorney if he has made a decision for him and his family that this new role is better for them.”
A University of New Hampshire and Marquette University Law School graduate, Velardi has served 24 years as a career prosecutor, first joining the Strafford County Attorney’s office in 1999 to handle felony cases.
He became the office deputy in 2005 and county officials appointed him as acting county attorney in 2008.
In every election since then, he has held onto that post.
As an associate attorney general, Velardi will make $125,000 a year.