CONCORD — Bedford lawyer Brian Shaughnessy became the first judicial nominee of Gov. Chris Sununu to be rejected since the voters in 2020 gave Republicans a 4-1 majority on the Executive Council.
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, and Joseph Kenney, R-Wakefield, said Wednesday they couldn’t back Town Moderator Shaughnessy's candidacy with Attorney General John Formella’s office still investigating a missing ballot mess in his hometown.
“I don’t think it was appropriate to bring forth a nomination while that investigation was still pending,” Warmington said.
The council rejected Sununu’s pick, 4-1, with only Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, backing his candidacy.
“This is not like a volunteer appointment to a commission,” Kenney said. “When you place someone on the court system who are passing judgment on all the people of New Hampshire, this investigation should be complete so the public feels confident moving forward.”
Kenney tried to table the nomination, but no one else on the council supported that idea.
Warmington, who is a lawyer, said tabling this nomination could damage Shaughessy’s private law practice.
Formella agreed that legally Sununu could bring Shaughnessy’s nomination back to the council table for a second attempt once his office investigation is complete by the end of April.
During his public hearing earlier this month, Shaughnessy had come under sharp questioning about his role in the 2020 ballot controversy in town.
In November 2020, Shaughnessy was assistant town moderator when he advised the town clerk and town moderator not to talk with anyone, including the elected town council, once the Attorney General’s office began investigating why 190 absentee ballots were put into a box and never counted on Election Night.
“It was general advice, given that is legal advice, that if you are being interviewed during an investigation, you shouldn’t be talking to anyone else,” Shaughnessy said.
Shaughnessy: Advice would have been different in 'perfect world'
According to Shaughnessy, he didn’t learn about the uncounted ballots until the assistant town clerk told him about it nearly two weeks after the election.
In hindsight, Shaughnessy admitted he should have given that updated advice to the local officials.
“In a perfect world had I been thinking that through, I would have said, ‘Gee you should get your own attorney,’” Shaughnessy said.
Two weeks ago, voters elected Shaughnessy to be town moderator, a post he had previously held from 2012-18.
He was unopposed but there was an aggressive, write-in candidate who raised these ballot integrity issues in his campaign.
The initial Bedford ballot investigation by the AG took nearly a year to complete.
Then, Formella’s office opened a new probe after a few additional ballots from the 2020 election were found when local election workers opened a voting machine prior to a special legislative election last September.
Formella said the state is ensuring all affected voters have been contacted and this second probe isn’t examining the conduct of Shaughnessy or other local officials.
“I don’t anticipate over the next few weeks we will have more to say than we have already said,” Formella said.
After the 2020 election, Sununu nominated Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway of Salem to be a superior court judge; Conway withdrew her candidacy after questions were raised that she had voted in a different town than her own.
The council on Wednesday unanimously approved Sununu’s other judicial pick, Jacki A. Smith of Sharon, to a seat on the New Hampshire Superior Court.