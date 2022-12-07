CONCORD — The state Executive Council tabled Wednesday the proposed $21.5 million purchase of the former Laconia State School property after questions arose over the Manchester buyer’s limited commercial development experience.
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer and City Manger Kirk Beattie had asked Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, to postpone the vote after a New Hampshire Bulletin report that the principal buyer, Robynne Alexander, was three years behind schedule on a much smaller project in Manchester and had gotten sued by an investor in that effort to rehab a 60,000-square-foot building on Elm Street.
“Although the initial sale price represents a potential windfall for the state, please consider the long-term issues faced by the city of Laconia if the project is not completed in a timely manner,” Hosmer and Beattie wrote in their letter Tuesday.
“Again, the city of Laconia is excited about the potential of the proposed project, and we look forward to building a collaborative relationship with the buyer, but we are also aware of the many challenges associated with a project this size and wary of what might occur if the buyers cannot fulfill their obligation.”
The city officials also raised concerns the development would make great reuse of the prime real estate along Route 106, but would not properly address the 30 dilapidated buildings on the rest of the parcel.
City officials also want changes to the purchase and sale agreement to make sure they still have access from the 217-acre parcel to ballfields and can keep using on this property a cold weather shelter through this winter.
The development would include nearly 1,900 housing units including 340 single-family, duplex or triplex homes, half priced as “entry-level,” 108 condominiums, 500 apartments — 120 designated as “workforce housing” — and 350 townhouses.
The site will also have 360 units of independent living units for seniors along with 230 assisted care units.
Along with housing, the project includes a convention center that seats 1,000 people and a 250-room hotel along with urgent care, childcare and pharmacy facilities on that site.