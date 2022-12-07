Laconia State School
Buy Now

On the market several times, the state seemingly has a preferred buyer for the former Laconia State School, which is proposing to build nearly 2,000 units of housing on the 217-acre parcel.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

CONCORD — The state Executive Council tabled Wednesday the proposed $21.5 million purchase of the former Laconia State School property after questions arose over the Manchester buyer’s limited commercial development experience.

Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer and City Manger Kirk Beattie had asked Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, to postpone the vote after a New Hampshire Bulletin report that the principal buyer, Robynne Alexander, was three years behind schedule on a much smaller project in Manchester and had gotten sued by an investor in that effort to rehab a 60,000-square-foot building on Elm Street.