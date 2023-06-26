Council to consider $42 mil. contract to build new psychiatric forensic hospital
A South Burlington, Vermont company is the lower bid recommended to build a new psychiatric forensic hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital (NHH) in Concord.

This is a schematic image of the complex that will house 24 beds for those accused of serious crimes who are either judged incompetent to stand trial, are found innocent by reason of insanity or "too dangerous" to live with other residents at NHH.

 N.H. Dept. of Health and Human Services

CONCORD — The state of New Hampshire will take an important step Wednesday toward a more humane residence for the mentally ill who cannot stay at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.

The Executive Council will consider hiring a South Burlington, Vermont, firm to build a secure psychiatric forensic hospital with 24 beds adjacent to the NHH complex off Pleasant Street in the capital city.