CONCORD – The Executive Council is expected Wednesday to approve two contracts totaling $3.6 million for two area hospitals in Manchester and Nashua to spearhead the delivery of substance abuse services under the state Doorways program.
Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that he was recommending Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and the Southern New Hampshire Health System Inc. in Nashua to take over contracts Granite Pathways had been managing since the Doorways program started last year.
The state ordered a financial audit of all Granite Pathways contracts with the state after the nonprofit came under criticism for its handling of services for troubled juveniles on the grounds of the Sununu Youth Center in Manchester.
In response, the state canceled that Granite Pathways contract and Sununu said the state is working on trying to find a new vendor for those services.
The audit of Granite Pathways work in Manchester and Nashua uncovered poor accounting practices and some financial irregularities.
Sununu said experience has shown that the program works best when it's linked with a local hospital.
These contracts once approved will mean all nine sites for the "hub and spoke" model program will reside within a hospital network.
The contract calls for giving just under $2 million to CMC and $1.6 million to Southern New Hampshire.
The programs will be phased in over a 90-day period and the new vendors will begin offering services there within 60 days, officials said.
The contracts will result in serving about 1,500 individuals in the two cities, officials said.
Services include assessments and evaluations for substance use disorder care coordination, and referrals to community partners.
The Doorways also distributes to service providers naloxone, the drug used to counteract an opioid overdose.
In other matters, the council is likely to approve the acceptance of a $5 million federal grant to support state efforts in dealing with the coronavirus.
President Trump last Friday signed a bill earmarking $8.3 million in resources to fight the virus and it ensures every state will receive at least $5 million.
The council will also be asked to set the starting salary for the new director of Police Standards and Training.
The Police Standards and Training Council recently approved hiring John Scippa to replace Timothy Merrill who died last December.
Scippa has been the director of police academies at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, Mass.
In the past he was chief of police in Stratham, an aide to U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and had worked as an instructor for the New Hampshire police training program.
His requested salary is just over $108,000 a year.