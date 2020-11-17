CONCORD — The New Hampshire House of Representatives, out of concern for the risk of COVID-19, can hold sessions remotely and still satisfy the Constitution's requirement a quorum must be present to do business, according to an advisory opinion from the state's highest court.
In a unanimous opinion, the four justices of the New Hampshire Supreme Court endorsed the legal argument that lawyers for the Democratic leadership had made seeking this opinion.
"As long as the requisite number of representatives is 'present,' either in person or virtually, meaning that the requisite number is 'at hand' and 'not absent,' Part II, Article 20 is satisfied," the justices wrote in an 11-page opinion.
The decision placed heavy emphasis on the court's past decisions that the New Hampshire House and State Senate could adopt its own rules for proceedings.
“Today’s court ruling is a victory for common sense and safety for staff and members of the General Court and for all Granite Staters, which has been our priority since the beginning of this pandemic," House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said in a statement.
"We are seeing a sharp rise in the number of cases in New Hampshire and safety needs to continue to be the top priority. I am pleased the court has opened this avenue for the House to continue its business.”
Wording of key provision
The key section of the Constitution at issue, Part II, Article 20, states, "A majority of the members of the House of Representatives shall be a quorum for doing business: But when less than two-thirds of the representatives elected shall be present, the assent of two-thirds of those members shall be necessary to render their acts and proceedings valid."
This advisory opinion doesn't require the House to meet remotely.
Voters on Nov. 3 elected a Republican majority to take control of the House as well as the State Senate.
The newly-elected House meets to organize Dec. 2.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack, said he would like to reopen the State House to the public as soon as feasible.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu said he has advised the House not meet in its chambers any time soon as the state incurs rising cases of the coronavirus.
Shortly after COVID-19 hit New Hampshire, the State House was closed to the public last April.
Since then, all committee meetings and public hearings on bills before the Legislature took place online.
The New Hampshire House met in person on three occasions, each one at the Whittemore Center on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
At their last meeting on Sept. 16, House Democrat leaders requested, and the House on a party-line vote endorsed, asking the high court to render this advisory opinion.
Last spring and summer, the State Senate with its 24 members met three times in Representatives Hall at the State House, the chamber for the 400-person House.
Private individual requests set aside
J.R. Hoell, a former House Republican member, is a secretary with the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition who urged the court to require a quorum be physically present.
Penny Dean, a lawyer who specializes in gun owner rights, made oral arguments for an in-person quorum requirement.
The pair maintained that permitting a virtual quorum would violate other provisions of the state Constitution.
"The Supreme Court did not take the entire Constitution into account and that's unfortunate," Hoell said Tuesday.
The justices in the opinion said the Constitution does not permit the court to issue advisory opinions to private individuals.
"It's good the House has flipped; I will leave it at that," Hoell said.
House Democratic leaders maintain the Legislative Office Building is not a safe site to conduct in-person public hearings on bills because it lacks an adequate air ventilation system.
Sununu said there are "other large venues" where House members could more safely meet.