CONCORD — Fiscal conservatives predict a climate change plan that governors of three southern New England states have embraced will motivate drivers to fuel up in New Hampshire to avoid higher gasoline taxes back home.
The governors of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island said the Transportation Climate Initiative to place a total carbon limit on emissions from motor vehicles will stimulate fuel efficiency, reduce pollution and create billions to invest in clean energy projects.
“By partnering with our neighbor states with which we share tightly connected economies and transportation systems, we can make a more significant impact on climate change while creating jobs and growing the economy as a result,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.
Gov. Chris Sununu said last year that New Hampshire will not participate in the effort as long as he is the state’s chief executive.
State regulators in 12 Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states have worked for nearly two years on the initiative, whose goal is to significantly reduce emissions from cars and trucks that contribute an estimated 40% of pollution.
This policy change would force those distributing fuel across state lines to pay allowances to sell gas that exceeds the carbon cap.
The plan initially called for states to reduce emissions by 20% to 25% by 2032, but the organizers have increased that target to 26%.
Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, said this will be a boon for businesses along the New Hampshire border as well as for retailers in the state’s tourism areas.
“We look forward to welcoming individuals from those states to come to New Hampshire to fill their tanks and, while they’re here, enjoy the benefits of not having a sales tax and do some more shopping at our great retailers,” Moore said in a statement.
“Additionally, we’d encourage employers who don’t want to get slammed with skyrocketing gas prices to consider moving to New Hampshire, where they can do business without these types of big government schemes.”
According to an analysis by Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis last month, a 22% reduction in emissions will cause gas prices to rise an average of 24 cents a gallon.
Under their model, a 26% target could lead to a price increase of 40 cents a gallon, Moore said.
Costs passed on
Oil pricing makes it unlikely that gas sellers could avoid passing on higher costs to consumers at the pump, the study said.
“In other situations, businesses forced to pay a price for carbon might try to spare their customers by squeezing suppliers; but fuel providers generally lack this option, as they purchase their fuel in a global market that gives them little negotiating power over refineries or the spot price of oil,” the Tufts study concluded.
“And far from being an unfortunate side-effect, this pass-through to consumers is part of why TCI is expected to reduce emissions. In the short term, higher gasoline prices will encourage people to seek ride-sharing options, consider public transit, and rethink the expense of shipping goods by truck.”
Sununu reiterated his objections to the plan on Tuesday.
“The financial impacts of that initiative are huge. Effectively that program would ask a lot of rural states to subsidize the massive mass transportation missions of more urban states like Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York,” Sununu said.
“Of course, we were the first state to step up and go out of it. Are we going to benefit from it economically? If Massachusetts would go forward with it, yes, I don’t know how we would fail to benefit, especially from the border towns of Massachusetts.”
State Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, supported the project. He warned that even if New Hampshire does not participate, consumers here could end up paying higher gasoline prices anyway.
In 2012, the Legislature passed a state law preventing the state from joining this or any similar climate change proposal without lawmakers voting to support it.
The state Senate attached to that law a provision that the state Department of Environmental Services could still share information with the project.
State Rep. Jeanine Notter, R-Merrimack, has proposed legislation for the 2021 session that would end that cooperation without legislative approval.
“We wholeheartedly support that idea,” AFP’s Moore said.
But Mindy Lubber, president and CEO of Ceres, a nonprofit group working on sustainability issues, said TCI tradeoffs equal a net plus for the environment and the economy.
“Ceres welcomes the new bipartisan, multi-state agreement that will help states to tackle the transportation crisis head on,” Lubber said.
“The Transportation and Climate Initiative will help improve public health, revitalize state economies, and support local communities that bear the brunt of pollution from transportation. We look forward to working with the business community and states to implement the program and expand it to include additional states in the months to come.”