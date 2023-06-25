$7 mil. grant to restore Crotched Mountain School property
The Crotched Mountain School got approval for a $7 million federal grant that will upgrade the 125-acre property that services children with disabilities.

CONCORD — A $7 million federal grant will help Crotched Mountain School recover from chronic “disrepair” and could more than double the number of children with disabilities served in residential and day programs, according to its owners.

Seven Hills, a behavioral health and clinical care provider based in Worcester, Mass., agreed to assume operations of Crotched Mountain last November after the previous owner, the New York-based Gersh Autism, went out of business.