CONCORD — A $7 million federal grant will help Crotched Mountain School recover from chronic “disrepair” and could more than double the number of children with disabilities served in residential and day programs, according to its owners.
Seven Hills, a behavioral health and clinical care provider based in Worcester, Mass., agreed to assume operations of Crotched Mountain last November after the previous owner, the New York-based Gersh Autism, went out of business.
The nonprofit Crotched Mountain School in Greenfield hosts a combination of day and residential special education, accessible recreation, arts, music, and vocational programming supported by therapeutic supports, according to its website.
Gersh had taken over management in 2020 when Crotched Mountain Foundation — the operator of the school since its inception in 1953 — had said it was closing the campus due to unsustainable operating losses.
The new owners said net losses from 2020-23 were $7.1 million.
“In addition to the staffing and programmatic challenges at the Crotched Mountain School during the pandemic, the school’s campus and facilities fell into repair,” Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said.
“The 125-acre campus containing 31 buildings was neglected.”
Seven Hills officials have identified a total of $15 million in deferred maintenance that includes heating and cooling systems, roofs, roads and parking lots, therapy pools and academic classrooms.
They will use alternative financing for the $8 million to team with this $7 million federal grant, officials said.
The school has a license to serve up to 105 clients but currently has only 22 residential students and 12 to 20 who attend day programs, Edelblut said.
At the current census of students, the owners forecast it will lose $1.7 million annually.
“If approved, the funding will be provided to Seven Hills New Hampshire to renovate the Crotched Mountain campus to return to the pre-pandemic condition and prominence of this once nationally renowned center of care for vulnerable children and adults,” Edelblut said.
The owners have committed all grant money spent will be on projects that are completed.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, asked if the owners in getting this grant have made any commitment to remain in business for a specific period of time.
Edelblut said that can’t be guaranteed.
“Crotched has had many changes in leadership since my time as commissioner,” Edelblut said. “We do hope that this one sticks but I don’t know if I can provide that assurance to you.”
New Hampshire residents will get priority for slots in these programs according to state officials.
Dems suprised
House and Senate Democrats on the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee protested when they learned ARPA money could be earmarked for this project, days after they said they were told that all grant money had been committed.
“We were told there wasn’t any more money and then boom there is $7 million out there for this,” Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said. He is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee.
“What gives?”
Taylor Caswell, director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said this project has “been in the pipeline” for months as agency staffers worked to determine how the project could qualify for relief under the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We still had a few of these items left and this was one of them,” Caswell said.
The fiscal panel approved this grant on a 6-4 vote with all GOP members of the panel in support, all Democrats in opposition.
Several committee members asked why Edelblut’s agency would be managing this work rather than the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“I think we were selected because we manage construction projects like this. We will treat it like we would be one in the school building aid program,” Edelblut said.