CROYDON — Police Chief Richard Lee said he was forced to leave Town Hall in his underwear Tuesday after the board of selectmen voted to dissolve the town’s one-man police department.
“I was told that I had to turn over the keys to the cruiser and my uniform immediately. I had no other means of transportation, as the cruiser is a take-home vehicle, and I have no spare clothes in the office, so I did as ordered,” Lee said Wednesday.
Lee said he started walking back toward his home in Newport during a snowstorm wearing boots, a hat and his underwear, before his wife picked him up.
“Someone called my wife... but I probably made it about three quarters of a mile before she got there,” he said.
Lee said he complied with the board's requests for everything except access to evidence and other police records.
Lee, who was employed by the town of 700 for about 20 years, was its prosecutor as well as only police officer. It is unclear whether criminal cases can be followed through in his absence.
None of the selectmen, Russell Edwards, Joe Marko or Ian Underwood, responded to requests for comment Wednesday.
Marko is the only elected selectman. Underwood and Edwards were appointed after the board ran into trouble last year over the police department. At last year’s Town Meeting, the board of selectmen put a surprise warrant article on the ballot to eliminate the police department and sign a $55,000 a year contract with the Newport department for police service. Lee’s department costs the town about $40,000 a year.
Selectmen Gary Quimby and Reagan Clarke resigned in the ensuing public outcry, leaving Marko to appoint Underwood in an emergency meeting. The two later appointed Edwards.
Voters forced the board to hold a Special Town Meeting in May, at which the decision to to dissolve the department was reversed by a 121-to-51 vote.
Lee said he is currently discussing the situation with an attorney.
Heather and Rick Sampson, who have been showing up at most of the selectmen's meetings since the trouble with Lee and the board began last year, said Lee isn't exempt for criticism of his job performance but did not deserve this kind of treatment.
Heather Sampson, who was at Tuesday's meeting, said the town as a whole should not have to pay for the lawsuit she said is sure to follow.
“What they did is put our town in a lawsuit,” she said.
Her husband said the incident reflects poorly on the character of selectmen and the town.
“What kind of a town lets their chief of police walk out in a snowstorm in his underwear?” Rick Sampson said.