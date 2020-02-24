Dartmouth Democrats are demanding an apology from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner after they say he “exploited” dubious threats to raise money for his campaign.
Messner’s appearance at Dartmouth College in Hanover was canceled last week amid purported online threats that Messner’s campaign blamed on “leftists.”
“Almost immediately after the event’s cancellation, you and your campaign took to social media to slander Dartmouth students and Dartmouth College with a series of lies,” the Dartmouth Democrats letter states. “You sent a shameless fundraising email exploiting your dishonesty, and you fanned the flames by spreading this false version of events to right-wing media outlets — further targeting our organization, our College, and our community, all without cause.”
Messner responded late Monday afternoon, laying the responsibility for the cancellation on the Dartmouth College Republicans, who organized the appearance.
“We saw the College Republicans’ event as an opportunity for a free and honest exchange of ideas, and I certainly regret an indefinite cancellation robs us of this opportunity,” Messner said.
Messner claims in his letter that he was shown at least one tweet that referred to violence, as part of the protests to his appearance.
Griffin Mackey, a spokesman for the Dartmouth College Republicans, said the reports of the violent threats came from now former Dartmouth College Republican Chairman Daniel Bring.
“On the morning of Tuesday, February 18, the now former head of the Dartmouth College Republicans informed some members of the leadership of what he regarded as credible and tangible threats made to him in person over the last few days pertaining to the Corky Messner policy talk scheduled for later that day,” Mackey said in a statement released last week.
The Dartmouth College Republicans canceled the event, though it does not seem that the alleged threats were reported to police.
Mackey did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. In the wake of the cancellation, both Bring and Dartmouth College Republicans Vice Chairman Alexander Rauda stepped down from the Dartmouth College Republicans.
In an email concerning his role in the matter, Rauda states that he was not involved in reporting the alleged threats over Messner’s appearance, contrary to initial reports on the matter.
Rauda also stated that his resignation had nothing to do with the Messner affair. Rauda did not respond to follow-up emails concerning the matter.
The letter from the Dartmouth Democrats demands an apology from Messner for his comments about Dartmouth students.
“Given that you didn’t have the courage to appear in person at your own event, we doubt you’ll have the decency to stand up and admit you were wrong now — but consider this a formal request for an apology from your campaign to the Dartmouth community,” the letter states.
Messner instead offered to meet with Dartmouth Democrats to explain his positions.
“Perhaps this whole incident might serve as an example to others, that people of different political persuasions can sit together and have a thoughtful, productive conversation,” Messner wrote.
“In keeping with that spirit of civility and openness, I’d be pleased to come to campus to meet and listen to your concerns.”