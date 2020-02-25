The two Dartmouth College students who stepped down from their posts as chair and vice chair for the Dartmouth College Republicans are to blame for the controversy surrounding U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner’s cancelled appearance, according to an open letter from the new chairman of the club.
Interim Dartmouth College Republican President Charles Schneider accused Daniel Bring and Alexander Rauda of abusing their power and making unilateral decisions.
"They began to operate the Dartmouth College Republicans on their own, without the input of the other Leadership members," Schneider wrote. "The two took over nearly every aspect of the organization, leaving the majority of the Leadership in various states of disarray and miscommunication."
Messner was set to appear at the Hanover campus to discuss his views on immigration and border security, but that event was cancelled after Rauda and Bring sent an email promoting the event with the subject line “They’re Bringing Drugs …” Schneider said the email was seen a racist and xenophobic by the Dartmouth community.
“Upon receiving massive backlash from the Dartmouth community regarding the email and event, Mr. Bring unilaterally cancelled the event,” Schneider quote.
Bring claims that he saw at least one credible threat mentioning violence in a tweet about the event. Bring told the Union Leader he reported the tweet to Hanover police and campus security. However, Schneider states that the threat cited by Bring in cancelling the event was unverified when the Messner event was cancelled.
“He refused to divulge any information about the supposedly credible ‘threats’ of violence to anyone on the board,” Schneider wrote.
Rauda said the email in question was simply quoting President Donald Trump. He did, however, concede Schneider’s point about his and Bring’s leadership.
“Given that the quote came from the President himself, it is surprising to see the Dartmouth College Republicans condemn his words as ‘racist’ and ‘xenophobic.’ The grievances listed in the statement against our leadership are legitimate -- we understood we had lost their confidence and resigned,” Rauda wrote in an email. “However, releasing this statement shows a lack of good faith and seems vindictive; it should have been kept private.”
Messner went public with the event’s cancellation, causing a storm in conservative media by blaming radical “leftists” for alleged violent threats. He was later criticized by the Dartmouth Democrats for using the cancellation for fundraising. Messner has since distanced himself from the cancellation, and has offered to meet with the Dartmouth Democrats.
Schneider writes that the Dartmouth College Republicans are undergoing an internal change.
“Our ultimate goal as an organization is to be a place where conservative-minded thinkers on this campus can go and discuss the issues important to them and create a fellowship with other like-minded thinkers,” Schneider wrote. “Our goal is not to spread hateful and divisive rhetoric nor create an environment that gives campus a misconception of what we are as an organization.”