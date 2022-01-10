CONCORD — Surrounded by friends, family and political allies, Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan became the state’s top election official Monday.
Moments earlier, Secretary of State Bill Gardner turned in his one-page, letter of retirement from the post he had held for 45 years.
Last week, Gardner had revealed he was going to step aside and under the state Constitution, Scanlan automatically became secretary for the rest of the current term.
In the Executive Council chambers, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, administered oath of office to Scanlan who for 20 years has been Gardner’s second in command.
Gov. Chris Sununu said after the ceremony that he looked forward to working with Scanlan who has already decided he will seek a permanent, two-year term when the Legislature fills the next term after the 2022 elections.
Scanlan said he intends to pursue continuity in the office in providing to local election officials the same level of customer service that had been Gardner’s trademark.
In the coming days, Scanlan said he would make announcements about his own leadership team.
Prior to joining Gardner’s staff, Scanlan had served more than 15 years as a Republican state legislator from the Lakes Region and rose to become the House majority leader.