CONCORD — After five years, Division of Children, Youth and Families Director Joe Ribsam said he will step down June 1 to accept a post with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a national group that advocates for children and youth.
“These past five years have been the most exciting and impactful of my career, and my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude for all of you who came together for the benefit of those we serve,” Ribsam wrote in an email to colleagues.
Ribsam presided over the DCYF during a turbulent time when hundreds of former residents filed lawsuits alleging they suffered sexual and physical abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center (SYSC) and its predecessor Youth Development Center in Manchester.
A planned closure date for the SYSC last year led to a higher staff vacancy race. Ribsam and his superiors had to get the help of other state agencies to adequately staff the complex. Law enforcement officials responded several times there after some staff suffered injuries.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation that contains the money to build a smaller center to replace the SYSC with the focus more on treatment than incarceration.
The Legislature last year used budget surplus to create a $100 million fund to compensate victims and named as its administrator former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick.
“Joe Ribsam was integral in rebuilding an agency at its most challenging time,” Sununu said in a statement. “His engagement with his community-driven approach is exactly what the state has needed to take on tough challenges, delivering solutions that benefit not just children in New Hampshire, but the entire New England region. I am thankful for Joe’s years of service and wish him all the best on his next venture.”
When Ribsam joined the agency in 2017, it had already endured major staff cuts the Legislature made in response to the Great Recession.
The opioid epidemic also led to an unprecedented rise in cases of abuse and neglect.
Interim director to be named
“Joe arrived at a moment where collective action became possible, jump starting a major transformation of the child welfare system in New Hampshire,” said Health and Human Services Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver.
“During Joe’s tenure, staffing levels have drastically increased while caseloads have dramatically reduced. While the work is far from complete, the transformation of the child welfare system has vastly improved the lives of thousands of kids and families,” said Weaver.
Ribsam will take the post of director of child welfare and juvenile justice policy at the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
In his email, Ribsam said DCYF Director of Operations Marie Noonan has agreed to serve as interim director once he leaves until HHS completes a search to find a permanent director.
Ribsam said the number of children in out-of-home care programs dropped 25% in recent years.
New Hampshire has the lowest combined rate of youth detention and commitment in the nation, he said.
“As I move on, I pray that you all remain collectively committed to this vision and to each other, so we can deliver an even brighter tomorrow for those we serve,” Ribsam said.
Other reforms the state has taken during Ribsam’s tenure included:
A children’s system of care for behavioral health;
Kinship navigator programs that support caregivers;
A new juvenile assessment process aimed to directing troubled children not to the SYSC but to programs in the community;
A return of voluntary services which support families that choose to seek assistance from the child protection system.