DCYF director to depart June 1
Buy Now

Division of Children, Youth and Families Director Joe Ribsam announced he's leaving June 1 to take a post with the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

CONCORD — After five years, Division of Children, Youth and Families Director Joe Ribsam said he will step down June 1 to accept a post with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a national group that advocates for children and youth.

“These past five years have been the most exciting and impactful of my career, and my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude for all of you who came together for the benefit of those we serve,” Ribsam wrote in an email to colleagues.