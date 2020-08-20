State officials say they will have an easier time proving child neglect or abuse under a change in child protection laws signed into law last month.
The change will eliminate the need for the state Division for Children, Youth and Families to prove that parents' behavior, such as a untreated drug addiction or driving drunk with a child in the car, was actually harmful to a child, said DCYF Director Joseph Ribsam Jr.
In the past, DCYF often had to bring in experts to prove that a child actually had been harmed in such a case, he said. The new law allows judges to presume such a behavior is harmful.
Before the change, "we didn’t feel we had the ability to go in and get court protection for kids when we felt it was necessary," Ribsam said.
The change is spelled out in House Bill 1162, part of an omnibus package that included several changes to child protection laws, including an elimination of fees charged to parents for DCYF services.
The change comes into play when a parent goes to court to dispute a DCYF finding of abuse or neglect. It spells out several instances where a judge can presume harm exists and order DCYF action, including when a parent or guardian:
- uses drugs and is not actively engaged in treatment;
- operates a motor vehicle while impaired;
- directs physical violence at a child, another parent or another person living in the home;
- psychologically mistreats a child, another parent or another person living in the home.
A parent would still have a chance to prove the child was not harmed, Ribsam said, for instance, in a case when an impaired parent was in a car with their child but had not been driving.
But the presumption allows a judge to more easily determine abuse or neglect occurred. Ribsam stressed that a finding by a judge means a parent will have to work with DCYF to address the abuse or neglect.
"It might be removal (from the home), but oftentimes it's to compel services and to work with them,” he said.
The state conducts about 12,000 abuse/neglect investigations a year, but only about 10% are substantiated, Ribsam said. The national average is closer to 20%.
He said the DCYF sought the changes last fall and worked with agencies such as Coaltion Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, Waypoint, the Office of Child Advocate, New Hampshire Legal Assistance and New Futures to get them written into law.
John DeJoie, a lobbyist for Waypoint, said his agency thought initial versions were onerous and cast too wide a net.
For example, initial drafts called for a presumption that children born to addicted mothers were victims of abuse, even if the mother were in treatment.
That would discourage women from seeking treatment. He is yet to be convinced the bill will have the impact that's expected.
"I'm hopeful the department will be able to provide services. At the end of the day, we want these families involved in treatment," DeJoie said.
The new law also changes one of the primary purposes of the Child Protection Act. Previously, preservation of family unity was listed as one of its five goals.
That has replaced with the need to "determine if the preservation of family unit is in the best interest of the child."
Ribsam said DCYF did not seek that change.
"When I read that, it doesn’t strike me as a big shift in policy," he said. "It’s typically in the best interest of a child to have their family strengthened and preserved."