Building a state-of-the-art replacement for the Sununu Youth Services Center in time to meet a March 2023 deadline set by state law would be difficult, a top state official said Thursday.
“That’s going to be a tough timeline,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
A House-Senate study committee has only a month to finish its report making recommendations for the 2022 legislative session on how best to meet the mandate to close and replace the Manchester complex 17 months from now.
In a related development, Child and Youth Services Division Director Joseph Ribsam said the Legislature should adopt reforms to permit most of those criminally committed to a center for treatment to remain there longer than the current 90-day limit.
Ribsam presented the committee with a 36-page report from a Department of Health and Human Services work group, which enlisted the help of a Washington consulting firm.
The report recommends replacing the sprawling Sununu Youth Services Center, which has 144 beds, with an 18-bed complex. It also endorses flipping the program’s emphasis from incarceration to treatment, Shibinette said.
“You are looking not at cells but at rooms. You are talking about a clinical setting rather than a correctional one,” Shibinette said.
Ribsam said if the new program were housed in one location, state staffing could be “63 to 67” state employees. The current state budget allows DCYF to have 83 full-time staffers in Manchester.
The state should spend more money on training youth counselors and consider raising the pay of some staffers to reduce an annual turnover rate as high as 30%, Ribsam said.
This debate took on renewed urgency this year after allegations by more than 300 men and women who said they were physically or sexually abused by 150 staffers at the former Youth Development Center and the Sununu Youth Services Center from 1960 to 2018.
The state has arrested 11 former workers since April.
Treatment and security
A new facility should be “physically and architecturally secure,” Ribsam said, with sufficient staffing and video surveillance, along with locked doors and windows to prevent juveniles from leaving the complex without permission.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said what he didn’t read in the report was a clear chain of command that ensures that security and treatment, remain top priorities.
The panel has asked Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus to identify any existing state-owned property that could be renovated to provide this new treatment model.
The working group’s report doesn’t spell out whether the replacement facility should be newly constructed or renovated, but it states this “new facility” will take time to design and create. It recommends senior HHS officials visit two or three behavioral health centers for juveniles in other states before fine-tuning the design.
Under current law, judges may commit for up to 90 days most juveniles found to be criminally liable and sent to the Sununu Youth Services Center. The only exception are juveniles who could be certified as adults for violent crimes such as murder, Ribsam said.
Typically, juveniles committed for adult crimes remain at the center until they reach age 18, he said.
A legislative budget audit in 2020 recommended that instead of a fixed time, lawmakers base a judge’s order of commitment on achieving treatment goals.
Ribsam agreed.
“The passage of time in my view should not be the No. 1 driving factor,” Ribsam said.
A member of the committee, Rep. Cody Belanger, R-Epping, was at the Sununu Youth Services Center for a time during his youth.
“Changing it from an institutional model to a treatment model could work. I am just nervous it could be used and abused, and that would be my concern,” Belanger said.