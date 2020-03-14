CONCORD — After almost two weeks as a cautious outlier in responding to the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Chris Sununu and other top state officials took strong steps at week’s end that bring its reaction more in line with other states.
Sununu declared a state of emergency Friday, detailing 18 steps to be taken, including a ban on visiting senior citizens in nursing and assisted living homes and the elimination of nonessential out-of-state travel by state and local government officials, public school teachers and students.
Sununu stressed that the risk to the general public remains low, with seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 275 people under monitoring in self-quarantine.
“This will allow the state to remain on top of the situation,” Sununu said.
“It is imperative that residents remain calm. The one thing we can count on, we know, is truly that spirit of community, we have to keep that spirit moving forward.”
House and Senate leaders on Saturday announced the suspension of all legislative activities, “out of an abundance of caution,” for at least a week starting Monday.
The State House will be closed to lawmakers, staff and visitors but remain open for governmental operations.
“As legislative leaders, our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our members, staff and the public,” Senate President Donna Soucy and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said in a joint statement.
A few hours after Sununu made his declaration Friday, state officials confirmed the seventh case, a woman from Rockingham County who from March 2 to 5 and on March 10 was at the Division of Motor Vehicles substation on South Willow Street in Manchester.
State officials would not say whether the new case was a state DMV staffer or state consultant.
State officials said anyone who was at the 377 S. Willow Street substation during those target days and who has symptoms should contact his or her doctor immediately.
This latest case raises the question of whether it is an illustration of the spread of COVID-19 into the community at large.
The emergency declaration lasts 21 days, and Sununu could renew it.
Before Friday’s announcement, 29 other governors declared state emergencies. Days earlier, Sununu had said it was premature to make such a declaration here.
Sununu took the step less than two hours after President Trump did the same on the federal level.
The governor said “community response,” including cancellation of many community events and concerns communicated by residents to his office, played a part in his decision to take what he called this “extraordinary step.”
While the stockpile of tests at the public health lab remains low, Sununu said any health care provider who diagnoses someone at risk of having COVID-19 can order a test by a private lab, such as Quest Diagnostics.
“Health care providers now have the opportunity to test individuals as they see fit,” Sununu said.
On Friday, Trump announced several other lab testing companies have been approved to offer other tests.
Trump said the federal government will soon offer a series of “drive-through” testing sites in the parking lots of major retailers including Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the state has enough tests to handle the current demand at the public health lab and will receive another 500 tests this week.
Sununu said it was premature to recommend closing all public schools, but noted the state has changed its rules to allow all school districts to decide on their own whether to offer remote learning.
Rules for remote learning
An emergency rule adopted by the Department of Education Thursday gives school districts the authority to close school and offer remote instruction.
Previously, district officials were required to ask the education commissioner for permission before offering remote instruction, which they could do up to only five days a year.
“The determination to disrupt your educational system is of course a difficult one and we all play a role. Public health may order such an action. If I felt it was necessary statewide, I would act,” Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a guidance memo to all school officials last Friday.
“More likely, however, it will be a community-by-community determination. We may not want to close schools in Berlin, but may close schools in towns bordering Massachusetts, as an example.”
But, the governor said, it’s not time yet for New Hampshire to impose limits on public events.
“At this time we are not banning any kind of large community gatherings,” Sununu said.
“I think people on their own are making smart decisions at the community level about events.”
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald advised local officials last Friday that state law allows town moderators to postpone “to a date certain” any town meeting or deliberative session scheduled for this month.
“The state does not have the authority to force communities to postpone or cancel,” Sununu said of the AG’s guidance. “The state will work with any community that chooses to postpone, understand their options and address any issues that may arise.”
A plea for free testing
The governor said he would urge Congress to pass and Trump to support allowing the use of federal Medicaid grants to pay for testing and treatment costs for low-income people who don’t have insurance.
“We want to break down that cost barrier to testing for everyone,” he said.
The ban on visits to senior facilities, which begins Sunday night, includes all those offering supervised, long-term care to seniors, including nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and residential care homes.
State public health officials said those over 60 and especially people with an existing medical condition that compromises the immune system, such as diabetes, are at much greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus.
The only exceptions to the ban will be for medically necessary staff, visitors to those receiving end-of-life care or others that a doctor determines meet a resident’s “psychosocial needs.”
“This is a serious attempt to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Other actions to be taken under the emergency declaration include:
• Waiving licensing and credential requirements for additional staff who are licensed from other states, such as nurses or health care workers, to meet a potential surge of medical cases;
• Waiving licensing requirements for day care centers to care for more children on a temporary basis;
• Redeploying state workers to the task of preventing the spread of COVID-19;
• Encouraging state and local governments to invoke emergency powers under the Right-to-Know Law to permit electronic meetings and let the public have online access to watch the sessions.
Lawmakers pursue more testing
Some legislative leaders believe the low number of identified cases in New Hampshire is a result of strict Centers for Disease Control testing guidelines.
These guidelines call for testing of those who traveled to countries where COVID-19 was widespread, were on a cruise ship where there were outbreaks or who came in direct contact with a traveler who got the virus.
State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, said the state should consider expanding the testing to anyone that a health care provider has determined fits the potential criteria for coronavirus.
“This would be symptoms of lower respiratory, fever and negative testing for alternative causes,” said Sherman, who is a licensed gastroenterologist.
“That’s the only way you are going to pick up community spread. The bottom line is lack of knowledge doesn’t equal safety.”
Sherman said he is questioning the implementation of policies and not the resolve or competence of state health officials.
“I couldn’t be more impressed with the folks we have on the ground responding to this. I want to make that perfectly clear,” Sherman said.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, said an amendment to expand testing will be offered Tuesday, when the Senate Health Care Committee considers legislation to offer unemployment benefits to those out of work because of COVID-19.
“It flat-out makes no common sense that we are limiting testing to this degree. This is not allowing us to assess the true impact of this pandemic on New Hampshire,” said Feltes, a Democratic primary candidate for governor.
But the state epidemiologist said the state has been “aggressive” on testing and already has administered tests beyond the CDC guidelines.
“Any patient a provider is seeing that wishes to initiate testing, we ask that they report that individual to HHS,” Chan said.
“If the individual is of high-enough risk condition, we will work with that provider to get that person tested. If we don’t have that ability, there are reference labs that providers can go to to test lower-risk individuals.”
Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, said testing should become more widespread than Sununu outlined.
“And even for those with insurance, testing is not assured,” said Volinsky who also is running for Sununu’s job in 2020.
“We must make drive-through, no-cost testing readily available throughout the state. Only when we make testing truly accessible to all, will we be able to mitigate the economic damage of the virus outbreak,” he said.
Legislative sessions spark citizen commentsThe decision of the New Hampshire Legislature to continue holding sessions last week touched off a myriad of reactions.
Jenn Coffey of Manchester noted on Facebook that a local synagogue was canceling all services this past weekend.
“There are less than 200 people here and they are not going to risk it yet our politicians did what they did,” Coffey said
Cyndi Olson Sieving responded, “There needs to be absentee ballots for all of this.”
State Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, sampled his followers on whether lawmakers should close down for a while.
With an average age of 63 in the New Hampshire House, the membership meets the definition of the higher risk cohort for the virus.
Eric Couture said, “I say the legislative branch be postponed indefinitely until such a time it is 100% guaranteed without possibility that someone does not so much as even get a cold there.”
Holly Ruocco chimed in with, “Close it down for the rest of the year.”
But Sharleen Hurst of Hampton disagreed and said they should keep working.
“Have industries shut down? The quicker you work the less damage you do. It’s like ripping off a Band-Aid.”
Last Thursday, the House and State Senate each adopted emergency rules that allow Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, to waive deadlines for action to take place on bills due to COVID-19.
The House and Senate each has set March 26 as the date all bills from one branch have to be sent to the other.
This change permits Soucy and Shurtleff, with the consultation of leaders from both political parties, to push that deadline out.
After holding a marathon, 18-hour session that ended at 4 a.m. Friday, Shurtleff said he has not scheduled a date for the next session.
The 24-person Senate is set to meet next Thursday.klandrigan@unionleader.com