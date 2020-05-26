CONCORD – A defeated Republican is mounting a comeback, and a longtime Concord Democratic official looks to win a promotion as both confirmed Tuesday they would seek nominations in separate State Senate districts.
Former Sen. Bill Gannon, a Sandown Republican, said he’ll seek to win back the District 23 seat he lost in 2018 to Brentwood Democratic Sen. Jon Morgan.
“This November, our state will face a critical crossroads,” Gannon said in an e-mail to supporters announcing his candidacy. “We can choose to continue upon a liberal legislative agenda, rooted in raising taxes, restricting liberties and putting party before people or, we can choose to restore conservative leadership, keep taxes low, grow our economy and ensure individual rights are protected.”
Meanwhile, longtime Concord City Councilor and former State Rep. Candace Bouchard made official her bid for the Democratic nomination in District 15.
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff have endorsed Bouchard, who already has company in this primary from former U.S. Rep. Paul Hodes of Concord and Becky Whitley of Hopkinton.
All three seek to replace Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, who is mounting a Democratic primary bid for governor.
“Now, more than ever, our families deserve a strong voice at the State House with a track record of delivering results for working families and small businesses,” Bouchard said in a statement. “I will represent the people of the 15th District with the same passion for problem solving that has characterized my work on the City Council and in the New Hampshire House.”
Bouchard served eight terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives and had chaired the Public Works and Highways Committee. She currently holds the post of mayor pro tem in Concord.
The candidacies of Gannon and Bouchard underline how competitive both parties are running to try and take control of the 24-person Senate this November.
Democrats took over the Senate in 2018 and now enjoy a 14-10 majority.
The seat Bouchard is running for is one of the most Democratic districts in the state including Concord, Hopkinton, Henniker and Warner.
Gannon runs for swing seat
The seat Gannon is trying to take back is a classic swing district that each party has held in recent years. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., represented much of this district before winning elections as governor and senator.
Morgan scored an upset in 2018 with huge victories in Exeter and Brentwood while Gannon won the other seven communities.
“My Democratic opponent and I now both have records as senators,” Gannon said. “Mine is a record of a principled conservatism, delivering bipartisan results. While my opponent has a record of towing the party line, voting for higher taxes, and increasing government spending.”
Gannon released a list of two dozen supporters of his campaign including many state representatives and town officials in the district.
None of the GOP party leadership in the Senate have yet gotten behind Gannon, but that no doubt will change unless other Republicans get into this primary.
Morgan has already declared an intention to run again.