CONCORD — Criminal defense lawyers and media organizations on Thursday endorsed Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s call to create a new, independent panel that would investigate all misconduct complaints brought against law enforcement officers.
The Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency also heard lawyers argue for the elimination of police officers’ immunity from civil lawsuits in state courts.
Rebecca Brown, policy director with the Innocence Project, said 27 states require some disclosure of complaints and 12 states have full public transparency of police files.
“New Hampshire is one of the states with the most restrictive laws in this area,” said Brown, whose group has aided in the release of 1,310 black offenders since 1989, more than half of those linked to some form of law enforcement misconduct.
Cynthia Mousseau, the project’s New Hampshire staff lawyer, said files should remain open for at least 20 years after an officer either retires or leaves the job under other circumstances.
“My response would be keep them on file as long as possible,” Mousseau said.
Brown and Mousseau agreed with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, which has urged the commission to support opening all files, even those over complaints that the panel concluded were unfounded.
“We have come to learn over time that some of these complaints had merit but couldn’t be proven,” said Brown, a former investigator of police misconduct for New York City.
Supervisors accountable
Gregory Sullivan represented the New Hampshire Union Leader, which participated in a lawsuit against the state to force the release of the secret so-called Laurie List of police officers with credibility problems.
“I want to say the sunshine that the efforts are heading for certainly shows the good work that police officers do 99% of the time, as well as weeding out the bad conduct,” Sullivan said.
“And when there is bad conduct, this oversight, which is proposed, not only reflects on the bad conduct but it shows how the supervisors review and take appropriate action or not.”
Defense lawyer Larry Vogelman said changing the culture of police failing to report misconduct by their peers starts at the top.
“From the chiefs, from the white shirts, from the supervisors, from the training officer, from day one, (the key is) telling this police officer, this is how we do it and this is how we become part of the community,” said Vogelman, a law school professor who has practiced law for five decades. “I think until that happens, almost none of the changes we are discussing will make much of a difference.”
Chuck Douglas, a trial lawyer and former Supreme Court justice, was one of several speakers who said the commission should back eliminating “official immunity” for police, which came about from a 2007 Supreme Court decision.
State law already prevents local and state police from having to pay out of pocket any civil damages awarded in state court, and a second law limits those damages to no more than $450,000 in cases against state troopers, Douglas said.
Since a 1983 federal court decision, all New Hampshire government officials have had qualified immunity from civil lawsuits under federal law.