The State Senate approved legislation to delay the closure of the Sununu Youth Services Center, seen above, to Nov. 1, 2024. Lawmakers are racing to pass legislation as under current law it has to close this March 1.
CONCORD -- The plan to put off the closure of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester until Nov. 1, 2024, is halfway home following state Senate approval Thursday.
Lawmakers are racing against the clock since existing state law calls for the complex to close on March 1.
In response to the concerns of some members, the amended bill (HB 1) now would create a 10-person commission that would study security for a new, smaller complex and the impact it could have on surrounding towns.
The measure passed on a unanimous voice vote and heads to the House of Representatives for its review.
The House Finance Committee took testimony Wednesday on its version of the bill (HB 120) from state Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn.
Senate Majority Whip Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, had opposed an earlier version last week but embraced the final version and thanked colleagues for including the security language.
The state-owned Hampstead Hospital is one of three early contenders to become the site for the complex along with unidentified parcels in Manchester and Concord, according to legislative leaders.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he was looking forward to signing the legislation and confirmed that he has set aside $15 million in unspent federal American Rescue Plan Act grants towards construction of the facility.
“I still have concerns that $15 million is not going to be enough,” Birdsell said.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said there was bipartisan agreement that the bill needed to pass quickly.
“This is critical that we get this done. We can’t close the facility without having a new one in place,” Carson said. “We are talking about some of our states’ neediest children and we have to do the right thing.”
State to provide quarterly reports
As for the project’s cost, Carson said the state could augment the $15 million that is in the bill with proceeds from the sale of the SYSC property in Manchester for private development.
The bill now also requires the Department of Health and Human Services to submit quarterly reports on the bill’s goal of reaching the Nov. 1, 2024 timeline.
The legislation does permit the governor to ask the Legislative Fiscal Committee to push off that still further by up to a year.
“We want to keep a handle on the progress,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said the bill strikes the right balance.
"We found a good way to address the security concerns without slowing down the process of moving the children out of the SYSC to a smaller, more appropriate facility as expeditiously as possible," she said.
Prosecutors have charged nearly a dozen former staffers of the predecessor Youth Development Center in Manchester with sexual and physical abuse of juveniles under their care.
The SYSC opened in 1993 with more than 140 beds, but the number of juveniles there has fallen steadily in the past decade.
Most recently, the SYSC has averaged 12 juveniles, though the number fluctuates. It was up to 16 in October and down to five in November.