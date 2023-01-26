Delaying Sununu Center closure clears Senate
The State Senate approved legislation to delay the closure of the Sununu Youth Services Center, seen above, to Nov. 1, 2024. Lawmakers are racing to pass legislation as under current law it has to close this March 1.

CONCORD -- The plan to put off the closure of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester until Nov. 1, 2024, is halfway home following state Senate approval Thursday.

Lawmakers are racing against the clock since existing state law calls for the complex to close on March 1.