Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire is the firm state officials are recommending to offer the first-ever dental benefit for adults on Medicaid.
Here, Gov. Chris Sununu signed that legislation last July. At left was Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, the bill’s prime sponsor, while Democratic nominee for governor and Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, looks over Sununu’s shoulder.
CONCORD — Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire is the firm recommended for a $34 million contract to deliver the first-ever dental benefit for 88,000 adults on Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for the poor, disabled and some senior citizens.
If approved, this contract with a two-year extension could run through March 2026.
The contract item, nearly 400 pages long, comes before the Executive Council at its meeting Wednesday.
Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders from both parties reached consensus last spring on an issue that advocates had been working on for two decades.
House Republican leaders dropped their long reluctance to this benefit once they had found a handy revenue source for the first three years.
Last January, Centene Corp., one of the state’s three firms providing managed care for Medicaid clients, agreed to pay $21 million to the state’s inquiry into whether the company was overcharging for prescription drugs.
The new law (SB 422) claims all of that settlement money as the state’s 28% match that will leverage about $45 million in federal grants over those three years.
The contract is the first major step of a process that will offer this benefit starting next April 1.
The state Department of Health and Human Services is asking the Biden administration for a waiver so it can require adults on Medicaid to make a copayment.
Preventive dental care will be exempt from any copayment.
The copayment applies to those adults with incomes over to 100% of the federal poverty.
The charge for each non-preventative service would be equal to 10% of the cost provided that it’s less than 5% of that person’s individual’s annual income.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said adults on Medicaid were more likely to receive good dental care if they had “skin in the game.”
Until now only teeth pulled covered for adults
Until this change, Medicaid only offered adults coverage to pull infected teeth.
The state in the future will cover annual comprehensive oral examinations, X-rays, treatment to prevent disease, topical fluoride, oral hygiene instruction, behavior management, and smoking cessation counseling.
The contract places an annual cap for coverage of $1,500 though that does not include preventative care expenses.
This also will reimburse for replacement fillings along with oral surgery needed to relieve pain or eliminate infection.
The benefit would limit coverage for dentures to those on Medicaid with developmental disabilities, acquired brain disorders and those in the Choices for Independence program that supports seniors and other adults with chronic illnesses.
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua and the bill’s prime author, said reimbursement rates have to be high enough to get dentists to accept Medicaid patients.
The contract includes one provision dentists had been lobbied for, to cover their “care management” expenses they incur so there aren't high numbers of patients who fail to show up or can’t get transportation to an appointment.
The Delta contract requires that at least 85% of the contract be spent on the delivery of benefits which would cap income for the non-profit provider at 15% a year.
If this 85% spending floor is not met, Delta Dental would make a payment to the state to make up the difference.
A team of state officials gave Delta Dental a higher score than the other bidder, MCNA Health Care Holdings Inc., a managed care dental company that covers five million members in eight states.