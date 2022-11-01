Delta Dental the recommended choice to offer Medicaid benefit
Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire is the firm state officials are recommending to offer the first-ever dental benefit for adults on Medicaid.

Here, Gov. Chris Sununu signed that legislation last July. At left was Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, the bill’s prime sponsor, while Democratic nominee for governor and Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, looks over Sununu’s shoulder.

CONCORD — Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire is the firm recommended for a $34 million contract to deliver the first-ever dental benefit for 88,000 adults on Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program for the poor, disabled and some senior citizens.

If approved, this contract with a two-year extension could run through March 2026.