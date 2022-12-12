Leaders from both parties in the New Hampshire House have signed onto legislation that would legalize marijuana in the Granite State, advocates for legalization announced on Monday.
Republican Majority Leader Jason Osborne of Auburn will sponsor the legislation, which will allow adults over 21 to possess and give away up to four ounces of cannabis, according to a statement issued by the ACLU-New Hampshire. Democratic Minority Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester will co-sponsor the bill.
The ACLU listed other supporters: the free market-leaning Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire and marijuana-advocacy organizations such as New Hampshire Cannabis Association, Prime ATC and the Marijuana Policy Project.
“New Hampshire’s war on marijuana does not make us safer, wastes taxpayer dollars, is enforced with a staggering racial bias, and ruins lives — it’s time for it to end,” said Frank Knaack, policy director for the ACLU-New Hampshire.
The legislation has yet to be printed, but the ACLU provided several details:
Past marijuana possession convictions would be annulled automatically.
• Local government would be able to regulate cannabis licenses in their area.
• Possession of more than four ounces outside the home would fall under current law, which could result in a misdemeanor conviction.
• People over 21 could possess more than four ounces in their own home or any amount produced from their own plants at that secure location.
• Those 18 to 20 years old would face a civil fine of up to $100 if caught with marijuana.
• Minors arrested with marijuana would have to appear in juvenile court, where a judge would be expected to order a substance abuse evaluation.
• Any sale of cannabis would remain illegal, except for state-licensed stores.
The New Hampshire House has repeatedly voted to legalize marijuana, but the 24-member Senate has consistently blocked the measure.
During this year’s campaign, Gov. Chris Sununu told WMUR-TV that he’s always said now is not the time to legalize, given the fentanyl crisis.
“You’ve got to make sure you’re dealing with the crisis first before you take other aggressive steps,” he said.
In an email on Monday, his office stressed that he signed the state’s decriminalization law after years of inaction by Democratic governors.
“Should (the House and Senate) reach consensus and compromise, the governor would review any such legislation and determine whether it’s in the best interests of New Hampshire’s citizens,” said Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt.
In statements distributed by the ACLU, both Osborne and Wilhelm noted the additional revenues that would come from marijuana taxation.
“This bill brings a solution to pay off our pension liability, reduce property taxes, provide additional resources for law enforcement, while restricting minors from accessing cannabis,” Osborne said.
Wilhelm said New Hampshire has failed by not legalizing the drug.
“By legalizing cannabis, New Hampshire can stop squandering tax dollars and instead provide a significant source of new revenue to fund critical health and law enforcement programs while lowering local property taxes,” he said.