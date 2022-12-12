Marijuana plants

Leaders from both parties in the New Hampshire House have signed onto legislation that would legalize marijuana in the Granite State, advocates for legalization announced  on Monday.

 Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Republican Majority Leader Jason Osborne of Auburn will sponsor the legislation, which will allow adults over 21 to possess and give away up to four ounces of cannabis, according to a statement issued by the ACLU-New Hampshire. Democratic Minority Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester will co-sponsor the bill.