Democrat wins Cheshire County state rep race, will represent Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Oct 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Democrat Andrew Maneval From Facebook Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save After a special election Tuesday, a Democrat holds the Cheshire County state representative seat left empty when state Rep. Doug Ley died in June. Ley had served as House Majority Leader, and had been the president of the American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire, the state's second-largest teachers union. Democrat Andrew Maneval won the election over Republican Rita Mattson in the election to represent Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury in Concord. "We are thrilled Rep. Ley's legacy is in good hands," said American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire President Deb Howes in a statement Tuesday evening, congratulating Maneval. Maneval's win was widely expected in the heavily-Democratic district, though former Sen. Kelly Ayotte and longtime Republican activist Augusta Petrone campaigned for Mattson earlier this month. The election was the second-to-last of five special state representative elections scheduled for 2021. The last special election on the calendar will be held Dec. 7 in Derry. Republican Jodi Nelson, who won a three-way primary election last week, will face Democrat Mary Eisner. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Giving notice of immigration checkpoints clears hurdle Committee rejects legal pot bills but chairman working on his own State retirement system posts 29.4% investment return Former Rep. Bill Zeliff remembered for dedication to constituents, love of people Nelson wins GOP primary for Derry state rep special election Closing Sununu Center options debated Senate redistricting delayed until early 2022 N.H. House panel approves hearings for redistricting maps COVID-19, OT, labor shortage swell public worker salaries Trio of Hassan bills make 'No Brainers' list Request News Coverage