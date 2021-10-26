Andrew Maneval

 From Facebook

After a special election Tuesday, a Democrat holds the Cheshire County state representative seat left empty when state Rep. Doug Ley died in June. 

Ley had served as House Majority Leader, and had been the president of the American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire, the state's second-largest teachers union. 

Democrat Andrew Maneval won the election over Republican Rita Mattson in the election to represent Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury in Concord. 

"We are thrilled Rep. Ley's legacy is in good hands," said American Federation of Teachers of New Hampshire President Deb Howes in a statement Tuesday evening, congratulating Maneval. 

Maneval's win was widely expected in the heavily-Democratic district, though former Sen. Kelly Ayotte and longtime Republican activist Augusta Petrone campaigned for Mattson earlier this month. 

The election was the second-to-last of five special state representative elections scheduled for 2021. 

The last special election on the calendar will be held Dec. 7 in Derry. Republican Jodi Nelson, who won a three-way primary election last week, will face Democrat Mary Eisner.