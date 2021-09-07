Democrat Catherine Rombeau secured a narrow victory in Tuesday’s special election in Bedford, defeating Republican former state representative Linda Camarota 2,325 to 2,288 for a seat in the New Hampshire House.
She will fill the Hillsborough County District 7 seat previously held by Republican Rep. David Danielson. He died on May 22 at the age of 74 and had been a state representative since 2012.
Rombeau, a local attorney, served as a town councilor in Bedford for three years.
“I feel like there is a real opportunity here for me to give back,” Rombeau said on Tuesday morning while greeting voters and waving signs. “At the end of the day, there is still a lot of work left to be done.”
Rombeau said making good decisions in Concord will help maintain Bedford’s strong school system, address water contamination and mitigation issues and other initiatives.
Rombeau’s husband is also an attorney, and they have two children enrolled in the Bedford school system.
Rombeau said she was feeling a lot of positive energy at the polls and was encouraged to see voters engaged in the political process after the long holiday weekend.
“Congrats to Representative-elect Catherine Rombeau on her huge win in tonight’s special election in Bedford," Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said in an online statement. "Thanks to everyone who knocked on doors (and) made calls. This was a huge team win. First red-to-blue legislative flip of the Biden era … and certainly not the last!”
Earlier in the day, Camarota had praised the team of supporters who helped her get out the vote and share her philosophies. Standing at the polls on Tuesday morning, Camarota said she was cautiously optimistic about the race.
“This is a very important vote for our community. Both camps worked hard on getting the vote out,” Camarota said.
Camarota served as a state representative from 2018-2020. The retired registered nurse also previously served on the Bedford School Board.
She had said she wanted to be part of that Republican majority in the State House and “continue supporting our economy, supporting quality education and school choice.”
When town officials were determining whether to seek a special election from the governor and Executive Council earlier this summer, representatives from the Bedford NH Democrats Committee asked that the vacant seat be filled immediately.
Representatives from the Bedford Republican Committee had asked that the seat remain vacant, at least for now.
The town council voted 4-3 in support of the special election, which was granted by the governor and Executive Council.
More than 4,600 ballots were cast on Tuesday; Bedford has more than 18,000 registered voters.