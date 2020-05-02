Democratic members of the state Legislature are asking a judge to reconsider an April decision that threw out their lawsuit against Gov. Chris Sununu.
In a motion filed Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court, the Democratic legislators argue the April 22 ruling in which Judge David Anderson wrote they did not have standing to sue the governor was made in a hurry. There were only two days between the time the governor’s attorneys raised the issue of standing and the hearing on the matter, resulting in a “flurry” of filings which made an orderly and complete exposition of the issues virtually impossible, the motion reads.
In normal times, the committee has a role in accepting federal funds. But during the state of emergency declared in response to the coronavirus, Sununu has claimed the authority to distribute federal funds, including over $1.25 billion sent to the state as part of the CARES Act federal stimulus. State Solicitor General Daniel Will said a 2002 law put in place after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks permitted the governor to declare an emergency, and act quickly in a crisis.
Democrats sued Sununu, arguing he overstepped his authority. Sununu’s attorneys argued the suit should be thrown out because the legislators had not shown they were harmed by Sununu’s actions. The court sided with Sununu last month.
“The court must be cautious in granting the request from any individual or group of individuals to stop the governor from acting as it presents a scenario rife with complications that directly impacts the orderly operation of the governor,” Anderson wrote in the April 22 decision. “To go even further and allow an individual state taxpayer to stop or even delay the governor from distributing purely federal funds intended for the benefit of the public in the middle of a global pandemic would be contrary to the public interest.”
With the motion filed Friday, Democrats are asking the court to reconsider, and asked the court to stop Sununu spending federal funds and to stop state departments transferring funds in ways that were not approved in the state budget, without the fiscal committee’s sign-off.