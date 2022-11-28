Manchester Republican Larry Gagne will be headed to the New Hampshire House for an eighth term, after state Democrats on Sunday dropped their highly criticized challenge of the twice-recounted results of the race.
Gagne said he was notified on Sunday that lawyers representing Democrats and his opponent, Maxine Mosely, dropped a challenge of the second recount. The New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission was scheduled to take up the challenge on Monday.
Also withdrawing their Ballot Law case were the two Rochester candidates whose election ended in a tie. The fate for their election now goes to the New Hampshire House.
On Monday morning, Ballot Law Commission Chairman Brad Cook announced that Mosely's challenge had been withdrawn.
"I feel gratified the rest of the votes were counted," Gagne said.
He represents Ward 6, the eastern-most ward of the city that includes neighborhoods around Lake Massabesic, St. Pius Church, Cohas Avenue and Bodwell Road.
Gagne and Mosely faced a seesaw of results since Nov. 8, when Gagne was declared the winner by 23 votes, only to lose by a single vote in a Nov. 14 recount.
Believing that a stack of ballots had not been counted, Secretary of State David Scanlan sought a second recount, which is not technically allowed under state law. Democrats tried to block the recount in court, but Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius allowed the vote to go forward.
The final tally returned the election to Gagne by a 26-vote margin. He is vice chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
The challenge before the Ballot Law Commission was the last opportunity for Mosely, a Democrat and retired school guidance counselor running in her first election.
Gagne said one of his priorities will be legislation to give the Secretary of State the ability to call a second recount if warranted.
Meanwhile, lawyers representing two candidates from Rochester whose race ended in a tie withdrew their case before the Ballot Law Commission. They had each challenged three ballots.
If the Commission had agreed to a challenge of even one of the ballots, the election would have had a winner, Cook said. The case now goes before the New Hampshire House, which can either seat one of the two candidates or call for an election.
The last time a race ended in a tie, the House called for an election, Cook said.
The incoming House has a slim Republican majority.