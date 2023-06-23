Dems try to push Sununu to do more on abortion rights
Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Becky Whitley of Hopkinton spoke at a press conference Friday of top Democrats urging Gov. Chris Sununu to do more to protect abortion rights.    Sununu's response was that Democrats were trying to scare voters and that the state's ban on abortion after 24 weeks is in keeping with most of the nation.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Top Democratic leaders in the Legislature, Executive Council and local government called on Gov. Chris Sununu Friday to sign an executive order affirming abortion rights protections for women in New Hampshire.

The event came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision that ended a constitutional abortion right under Roe vs. Wade and led policymakers in 20 states to ban or restrict access for women's reproductive care.