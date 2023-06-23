CONCORD — Top Democratic leaders in the Legislature, Executive Council and local government called on Gov. Chris Sununu Friday to sign an executive order affirming abortion rights protections for women in New Hampshire.
The event came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision that ended a constitutional abortion right under Roe vs. Wade and led policymakers in 20 states to ban or restrict access for women's reproductive care.
"New Hampshire residents deserve and are asking for legal clarification of their fundamental rights,” said Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Becky Whitley of Hopkinton. “Words are not enough."
A letter the Democratic leaders sent to Sununu was similar to a request Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, had made last April.
“Freedom for women starts with being able to plan, prevent, and space pregnancies,” Warmington said. “We must do everything in our power as a state to protect abortion rights and fully fund family planning services so that women have access to the care they need.
The letter calls on Sununu to support family planning without the Executive Council denials to Planned Parenthood, to join the state of Washington lawsuit defending access to abortion medication and to convince the GOP-led Legislature to repeal criminal penalties against doctors who perform abortion after a 24-week ban in state law.
Gov. Chris Sununu said women in New Hampshire have the same access to reproductive health care that exists in most states and that Democrats are deliberately trying to misinform voters.
“I have made clear I support codifying Roe v. Wade into law, and stand ready to sign a bill once it reaches my desk. Democrat leaders should stop trying to scare and mislead people,” Sununu said in a statement. “Access to women’s health care in New Hampshire today is the same as it was before the Dobbs decision, and our laws virtually mirror the rest of New England."
Whitley fired back that the ban on abortion Sununu signed expressly states there is no specific right.
“New Hampshire is the only state in New England that doesn’t have abortion rights on the books,” Whitley said. “You don’t need to be a lawyer to understand that a lack of restriction on abortion doesn’t equal an affirmative right, rights the Supreme Court took away from us.”
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said the Democratic demands are purely political.
“This notion that we must change our laws or issue an executive order to protect what is already legal is nonsensical. Citizens should never have to seek permission from the government to access already legal medical procedures," Osborne said. "If we are going to start down that road, I will expect to see bills filed next term to allow giving birth, obtaining a knee replacement, or having a cavity filled.”
Cornerstone Action Executive Director Shannon McGinley said Democrats were out of the mainstream as voters support banning abortion after six months.
“Democrats' continued calls to remove all penalties whatsoever from our late-term abortion ban shows the transparently cynical contempt and hatred they have for the voters in this state,” said McGinley who leads one of the state’s largest, socially-conservative groups. “They truly believe that Granite Staters are all too stupid to understand how removing all penalties from a law is no different from repealing it.”
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig attended the press conference outside the State House Friday.
“In Manchester, we will continue to support our family and reproductive health care providers so that patients across New Hampshire can access the health care they need. Access to abortion is a fundamental right and I will continue to defend that right for all Granite Staters,” Craig said.
In 2024, Warmington and Craig will face off in a very competitive Democratic primary for governor.
During the 2023 session, the New Hampshire House narrowly passed bills to affirm an abortion right (HB 88) and to erase criminal penalties for doctors (HB 224).
GOP-led Senate became burial ground for abortion bills
The Republican-led State Senate rejected both of those bills along party lines.
"Throughout this entire session, this governor has been silent,” said House Deputy Democratic Leader Alexis Simpson of Exeter.
Cornerstone Action and New Hampshire Right to Life fought hard to convince the Senate to defeat those bills and tried without success to pass further restrictions such as outlawing an abortion when there is a fetal heartbeat (HB 591).
On Thursday, the Maine House of Representatives passed a bill to make abortion legal up to “viability” – the old Roe vs. Wade standard – and would to permit a doctor to certify that an abortion in an individual case is medically necessary after that point.
“We know anti-abortion advocates and politicians will stop at nothing to dismantle bodily autonomy nationwide. Sitting on the sidelines at this crisis moment is simply inexcusable,” said Kayla Montgomery, Vice President for Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund
On Friday, former Vice President and GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence upped the ante on this issue in the 2024 primary race.
“Every Republican candidate for President should support a ban on abortions before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard,” Pence said at Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.
President Biden signed an executive order Friday expanding access to contraception.
The all-Democratic New Hampshire congressional delegation, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan along with Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas put out their own pro-abortion rights statement.
“Now, the Republicans campaigning for president in New Hampshire are doubling down on efforts to ban abortion nationwide,” they said.
“The stakes of the 2024 election could not be higher and New Hampshire Democrats are as united as ever in our mission to fight for reproductive freedom.”