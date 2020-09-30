CONCORD – Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley is charging Gov. Chris Sununu violated the executive branch ethics code by refusing to disqualify himself from approving reopening plans for ski areas while his family owns the Waterville Valley Resort.
In a complaint to be filed with the Executive Branch Ethics Committee Thursday, Buckley will ask the panel to prevent Sununu from taking part in decisions that could financially benefit his family.
“Like Donald Trump, Sununu is using his position to benefit himself and his family,” Buckley said in a statement. “It’s crystal clear that Chris Sununu is a ‘Trump guy through and through’ when it comes to abusing his position for his own family’s profit at Granite Staters’ expense.”
The Economic Reopening Task Force last week referred to Sununu and state public health experts its recommendations for opening ski areas up for the winter season in the wake of the pandemic.
Ski NH prepared the plan the task force endorsed which would require skiers to wear face coverings at all times except while eating, drinking or descending down the mountain.
Sununu was asked by reporters last week if he should not take part in that decision given his family’s interest at Waterville Valley.
“No, I mean, look, I'm going to weigh-in on all the guidance across the state,” Sununu said.
Later he said he hadn’t seen the detailed proposal, but had spoken with some ski industry leaders, not anyone at Waterville Valley, generally about the topic.
“But, like anyone, I'm obviously going to take a look. I really don't have any association with Waterville Valley anymore,” Sununu said.
Sununu campaign calls complaint 'silly season'
A Sununu campaign spokesman said the complaint is another sign Democrats are desperate to discredit the governor who, according to independent surveys, has been ranked as among the most popular chief executives in the nation.
“The silly season has ratcheted up. We are in the midst of a pandemic and Governor Sununu and Dr. Benjamin Chan review all guidance brought before the state,” Benjamin Vihstadt said in a statement.
“The guidance was drafted by stakeholders, approved by the Governor’s Reopening Taskforce, and now must be vetted by officials at Public Health Services. The governor had no role in crafting it."
Prior to becoming governor, Sununu was general manager of the ski resort.
His most recent financial disclosure form filed in 2018 said he has a “special interest” in “resorts, restaurants, [and] lodging” but doesn't specifically mention Waterville Valley.
The executive ethics law requires officials only to list generally those industries in which he or his spouse have received at least $10,000 a year of income from that source.
Since becoming governor in January 2017, Sununu has repeatedly said he has had no involvement in operations of the ski resort.
According to published reports, the Sununu family in 2019 became the principal investor in the ski resort.
2006 ethics law bans conflicts
Buckley cited the 2006 state law that created the committee and bars anyone elected or named to an agency position of authority from taking part in a decision with a conflict of interest.
The law states these employees “shall not participate in any matter in which they, or their spouse or dependents, have a private interest which may directly or indirectly affect or influence the performance of their duties.”
Democratic Party officials shared a draft copy of the complaint with the Union Leader prior to their plans to file it Thursday morning.
State law does not permit someone bringing a complaint to the ethics panel from sharing it with anyone at least until the committee completes initial review of the matter.
Those who make “unauthorized disclosures of confidential matters” about an ethics complaint or anyone who has committed a conflict of interest can be found guilty of a misdemeanor.
In March 2017, Democratic Party officials lodged a similar complaint against Sununu after he sent out a tweet selfie while skiing at Waterville Valley, boasting about the “best snow NH has to offer.”
The panel decided Sununu’s tweet may have been a “technical” violation of the code, but it was minor. Without elaborating, the committee said it resolved the matter through “informal methods.”
The ethics panel then reprimanded Democratic officials for sharing that 2017 complaint with the media.
Vihstadt said the Democrats were again “flagrantly ignoring proper channels simply to get a headline.”
“We would hope that in the future should you file another complaint with the committee, you would respect and follow the statutory process,” Ethics Committee Chairman Joseph DiBrigida Jr. wrote Democratic Chairman Buckley on May 3, 2017.
Democratic Party spokeswoman Holly Shulman said Sununu's behavior speaks for itself.
"The violation last week was glaring, serious, and public, and it doesn’t take an ethics complaint to know that Governor Sununu has a clear conflict of interest," Shulman said.
Republican State Committee Communications Director Joe Sweeney also criticized the complaint.
"New Hampshire Democrats shouldn’t abuse official government channels and ethics committee procedures to push their partisan talking points; Dan Feltes, Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Pappas, and Ann Kuster need to get their party in line and cease with these illegal political acts," Sweeney said.
Democrats criticized Sununu last year for approving Waterville Valley and adjacent small towns one of 26 "opportunity zones" that could make business owners in the region area eligible for federal tax credits.
Sununu said he took no part in the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs' review that produced the 26 zones he approved.