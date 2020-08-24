CONCORD - The New Hampshire Democratic Party began Monday a five-figure, attack advertising campaign on social media, highlighting Gov. Chris Sununu's support of President Donald Trump along with the governor's views on education, paid family leave and a minimum wage increase.
The ad broadcast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube is believed to be the earliest ever from the state Democratic Party in a race for governor, two weeks before primary voters choose their own nominee.
"No matter what Trump does, Sununu stands behind him," the ad says using Sununu's own voice describing himself as a "Trump guy through and through."
The ad which began on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte will run through the primary according to party officials.
"Despite the convention of chaos that’s about to commence this week featuring Donald Trump’s dangerous policies, Chris Sununu continues to follow Donald Trump to any end, while leaving Granite State families far behind,” said Party Chairman Raymond Buckley.
"Whether it is blocking a pay raise for Granite Staters while taking a massive one for himself, mocking parents who want to stay home with their newborns as a ‘vacation,’ voting to defund Planned Parenthood and restrict women’s reproductive health care, giving out favors to special interests, or putting teachers and students at risk with a sham school reopening agenda, Chris Sununu has taken all of his cues from Donald Trump, and has remained loyal to Trump no matter what."
Voters won't buy attack, Sununu's campaign says
Sununu's campaign said New Hampshire residents view the two-term Republican chief executive as someone who has worked across the aisle to get results for working families, particularly during this pandemic.
"This is a pitiful, desperate video by a sad group of people who have spent years attempting to falsely attack Chris Sununu with little success. 2020 will be no different," Benjamin Vihstadt, the campaign's spokesman, said in a statement.
The governor didn't set his salary and the pay raise he received in 2017 was part of a collective bargaining agreement that affected all civil service and politically-appointed state workers.
Sununu vetoed legislation to raise the minimum wage and mandate paid family and medical leave in New Hampshire.
Sununu said employers would cut overtime if not jobs in response to a wage hike and he proposed a voluntary, family leave plan that would give companies a business tax credit if they offered the benefit. The governor said the paid medical and family leave plan was an "income tax" since one option to help pay for the benefit would be to deduct it from a worker's wages.
The 60-second ad stated Sununu and Trump have promoted the reopening of public schools without offering a comprehensive plan to keep students, teachers and administrators safe.
"As working Granite Staters struggle to get by, Trump and Sununu are getting richer and so are their friends and corporate donors," the ad concluded. "Chris Sununu's loyalty to Donald Trump comes at our expense and this November, we won't forget."
Sununu has said local school boards should adopt reopening plans that fit their own needs and he's determined to provide districts with the support they need.