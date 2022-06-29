CONCORD — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman and Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington urged Gov. Chris Sununu to take aggressive action to protect women living in anti-abortion states who would come to New Hampshire to terminate a pregnancy.
Sherman called upon Sununu to issue an executive order like governors in Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico and Michigan have done to make health care providers immune from prosecution if they performed an abortion on an out-of-state resident.
Sununu said there is is no need to seek additional protections.
“I answered clearly that the state is not taking any additional actions,” Sununu said in a statement after Sherman and Warmington had spoken out on the topic.
“New Hampshire will not aid or assist in another state’s investigation or prosecution. We will not be extraditing individuals or doctors for what other states perceive as unlawful. As I’ve long said, nothing has changed, and a woman’s right to choose is the same today as it was two weeks ago.”
An executive order issued last Friday by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker forbids state officers from cooperating in abortion investigations.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill to protect anyone providing, aiding or receiving abortion care in that state from civil liability.
On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrated a new state law that shields providers and patients from civil liability against abortion claim lawsuits brought from outside the state.
“Today, we are taking action to protect our service providers from the retaliatory actions of anti-abortion states and ensure that New York will always be a safe harbor for those seeking reproductive healthcare,” Hochul said in a statement.
Warmington, D-Concord, said another protection Baker and other governors provided is to refuse to waive extradition and return an abortion patient to their home state for prosecution.
According to legal experts, no state has a law that permits prosecution of a resident who gets an abortion in another state.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England urged policymakers in New Hampshire to take proactive steps.
“With Friday’s SCOTUS ruling, other states may try to criminalize N.H. health care providers for performing legal abortion services here for patients from other states,” the pro-abortion rights group said.
Texas’ out-of-state suits
In 2021, Texas became the first and still the only state in the nation that allows any citizen to sue anyone, in-state or out, who they believe helped a resident obtain an abortion.
Lawmakers in Missouri are debating whether to take that same step.
“We have seen how quickly things can change, and we need to do everything we can to protect our providers and patients in this state,” said Sherman, a gastroenterologist on the Seacoast.
Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed abortions were legal up to the time when a fetus can survive outside the womb.
Warmington and Sununu got into a brief but tense back-and-forth after she first asked whether Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was doing anything to protect abortion providers.
“I have no authority to do that. This would be up to the Legislature,” Shibinette said.
Sununu said New Hampshire cannot block other states from adopting anti-abortion laws.
Warmington fired back, “I understand Roe vs. Wade didn’t affect you individually, but for half of the population, we’ve just been told we’re second-class citizens.”
In his concurring opinion with the recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested that the constitutional right to interstate travel would protect women who travel to neighboring states to receive an abortion.