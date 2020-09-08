Local election officials said the state primary served as a trial run for what is expected to be a much larger and complicated general election two months from now.
On Tuesday they grappled with challenges of staffing (not enough), absentee ballots (too many) and mask rules (complicated). In some cases, they moved into larger areas — such as school gyms — to spread out and maintain social distance.
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald reported 87 inquiries to his office’s election hotline as of late Tuesday afternoon. Most were resolved by the afternoon, said spokesperson Kate Gianquinto.
An early concern was where absentee ballots could be accepted. The office said voters could drop off absentee ballots at polling locations until 5 p.m., Giaquinto said.
Meanwhile, the conservative guerilla reporting organization Project Veritas took the unusual step of announcing changes — what it called “reforms” — in the way MacDonald enforces state election laws.
Project Veritas spoke to MacDonald and his top deputies last week. That meeting prompted MacDonald’s office to charge a Lebanon man with double voting after his case languished for months, they said.
In a statement Tuesday, Project Veritas quoted MacDonald about internal changes he will undertake in his office. MacDonald also addressed an allegedly bogus voter ID that the Division of Motor Vehicles issued, a key part of the case against Lebanon resident Vincent Marzello.
“We need to do better, we do,” MacDonald said during a telephone interview with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe. “In this case, it (a bogus voter ID) was detected. There’s no question about that, James, it’s a problem.”
MacDonald’s top deputy, Jane Young, said the Marzello case took longer than it should have. But she expressed confidence in the election process.
“When this (case) came to our attention, there was a felony charge that was brought,” she said.
As of Monday morning, clerks’ offices had received nearly 75,300 absentee ballots, an eight-fold increase over the 2016 primary.
The U.S. Postal Service was making deliveries to the Manchester City Hall multiple times on Tuesday, according to City Clerk Matthew Normand.
Throughout the day, workers at polling places processed the ballots. In Manchester, each ward had a second voting machine, which allowed workers to run the ballots without interrupting in-person voting, Normand said.
Normand expected a couple of hundred ballots at most on Tuesday. Last week as many as 250 came in on a single day.
The state also has an online tracker of absentee ballots, which lets anyone who knows a voter’s date of birth track their absentee ballot.
Normand said he had several first-time poll workers on the job this year after veteran polling workers said they didn’t want to put in the long day because of COVID-19 fears. Although the 250 workers were enough for Tuesday’s election, he was less certain of the Nov. 3 general election.
Maintaining the voter checklist will be more challenging, and he will need workers to register new voters.
“A lot of people don’t want to work because of the virus. It’s difficult for us,” said Bonnie Winona MacKinnon, moderator in Nottingham. They have to work from 6 a.m. to midnight and are in an enclosed area all day, while voters only stay for 15 minutes at most.
MacDonald has told local officials they must accommodate voters who refuse to wear a mask.
In some places, voters who did not want to wear a mask were allowed to vote outside. Meanwhile, voters wary of entering a polling place were also allowed to vote outside.
Some polling places offered separate areas for people to vote without masks.
But Normand said if a Manchester voter didn’t want to wear a mask, workers let them go ahead and vote.
“You don’t need a mask to get a ballot. We just ask people to wear a mask and consider the ward workers,” Normand said. He said he did not have the staff to man a separate area for people without masks.
As of mid-morning, one voted without a mask at the Hillside Middle School gym in Ward 2, said Moderator Nicholl Marshall.
“Some voters have voiced frustration related to the alternative voting process. However, we have not heard of anyone who was turned away from voting or who chose not to vote related to masks or the alternative voting options,” Giaquinto said in an email.