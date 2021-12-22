CONCORD — Political and law enforcement leaders across the spectrum Wednesday recalled former Safety Commissioner Dick Flynn as a powerhouse figure who built a lofty state government empire while keeping an eye on the priorities of working-class families.
State officials announced Flynn’s death Tuesday night. He was 94.
Over 35 years, Flynn became the Department of Safety’s longest-serving leader. During his tenure, it went from an agency led by a tight-knit state police workforce to one with eight divisions, more than 1,000 employees and a $130 million annual budget.
Former attorney general and Republican political strategist Tom Rath said Flynn was one of a rare breed of long-serving agency heads who for decades were the trusted “institutional memory bank” for governors of both political parties.
“His mark was on much more than state buildings, and that’s really because he was all about getting things done, sometimes in a very low-profile way,” said Rath, 76.
“I never saw or heard of him trying to blindside any governor. It didn’t matter if you were Republican or Democrat, he was all about the work in front of him.”
Patrick Griffin of Bedford got to know Flynn’s political side while working as a media consultant for former presidents and many others who ran for statewide offices here.
“He was a political godfather, no question about it. His office was a must stop for any serious candidate from either party, whether it was for president, governor, right down to a seat in the State House,” Griffin said.
“What always impressed me about Dick was that his door was open to everyone, didn’t matter what your politics were. If you wanted to pick his incredible political instincts, he’d say, ‘C’mon in and sit a while.’”
Gov. Chris Sununu said both he and his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu, benefited from Flynn’s wise counsel.
“Saddened by the passing of Dick Flynn, of Dover, who gave so much to his community and the state through a career in law enforcement and service as commissioner of the NH Department of Safety,” Chris Sununu said in a statement. “A friend to all the Sununus, and our thoughts are with his family.”
A trusted ally
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. said Flynn’s advice to her was crucial when she became the state’s first female elected governor in 1996.
“Dick’s devotion to keeping Granite Staters safe was unmatched and recognized by everyone around him. He was so trusted by Granite Staters, law enforcement and lawmakers that he served through nine administrations, both Democrat and Republican, for 35 years,” Shaheen said.
“Our state and people were kept safe because of his vigilance and dedication. He will be deeply missed.”
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, recalled one of his first political close encounters with Flynn, when Gatsas was a newly named president of the state Senate.
“He called me and asked, ‘Hey, where are you on the jet ski bill?” Gatsas said referring to legislation that would have banned jet skis on most lakes and ponds in the state.
“Dick was always a guy you wanted on your side. If not, you got a sense it wasn’t going to go well for you.”
The Senate killed the jet ski bill.
Quelling Seabrook unrest
In the late 1970s, then-AG Rath relied on Flynn to help quell the peaceful demonstrations at the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant.
“Dick Flynn knew everybody through all levels of government,” Rath said. “He was indispensable in helping decide what his State Police could do and then what other assets would be needed to brought to bear to do the rest of the mission.”
Before serving as commissioner, Flynn rose through the ranks of the Dover Police Department, starting as a patrolman and ultimately becoming its police chief.
After his retirement in 2007, Flynn returned to government service when then-Gov. John Lynch named him to a seat on the Adult Parole Board in 2011.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said Flynn had the common touch.
“Dick Flynn was the ultimate public servant. His reputation as a commissioner is simply unparalleled. He ran the Department of Safety with amazing efficiency and foresight but most importantly, Dick always put the people he served first,” Morse said.
Griffin noted that despite Flynn’s reputation as one of the most powerful figures in the state, he had a “humble, almost shy” demeanor when it came to public appearances.
“He didn’t really like giving speeches, making presentations, he was always comfortable working his magic behind the scenes,” Griffin said.
“In many ways he reminded me of my late father-in-law (developer) Sam Tamposi. Both men didn’t try to impress you with their intellect, they were about finding ways in which they could make connections with you to achieve a common goal.”
His approach was an asset
Rath said Flynn figured out to turn his laid-back personality into a strength, rather than a weakness.
“Anyone who met with him with the door shut realized, ‘Hey, he’s not trying to win over the room or act smarter than me. I can do business with this guy,’” Rath said.
“What always impressed me about Dick was he knew himself so well. So many that get into the political game fail to appreciate what they don’t know and fail to then go about how to find it out.”
The only significant “scandal” that occurred during Flynn’s long tenure came in 2003 because Flynn was doing another governor’s bidding.
Then-Republican Gov. Craig Benson asked Flynn to try to convince Attorney General Peter Heed to step down after allegations Heed had inappropriately touched a woman at a conference on domestic and sexual violence.
Ultimately, Heed did resign, but then-Deputy Attorney General Michael Delaney concluded in a report that Flynn should have been admonished because Flynn’s State Police was at the time investigating Heed’s conduct.
“At this point in time, I have full faith and confidence in the commissioner of safety,” Benson said in response.
Griffin said it shows Flynn’s total loyalty to chief executives, but also that his “old school” political instincts probably wouldn’t work in the current politically correct and polarized environment.
“For example, there are many people in public positions today who don’t have the backs of cops and those in public safety,” Griffin said.
“The Dick Flynn I knew would have had a hard time tolerating that kind of attitude.”