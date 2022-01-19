CONCORD — As lawmakers, health care providers and activists sharply disagreed over whether to abandon the state’s new ban on abortion, family members offered their own difficult experiences Wednesday.
The new law as of Jan. 1 banned abortions after 24 weeks.
Kelly Ohm, 30, of Jaffrey is an expectant mother who only learned a few weeks ago her fetus has a rare abnormality that makes survival after birth unlikely.
Ohm and her husband decided recently to terminate the pregnancy, but said the only places an abortion could be done at this stage was in a Boston hospital or at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Many other health care providers have refused to do second trimester abortions, she said.
“I don’t feel it is safe to put my body through further pregnancy to deliver a stillborn,” Ohm said. “I want people to have the choice. I should have the choice to say I needed this, it was medically necessary.”
The fetus is now 18 weeks old, and Ohm must rush to schedule the procedure.
“I am going through crazy hoops right now,” she said.
The abortion ban does not exempt rape, incest or fetal abnormality.
State Rep. Beth Folsom, R-Wentworth, said she was raped in the past and noted victims are able in the present day to prevent conception by taking a morning after pill after an assault.
She said the ban gives rape victims enough time to terminate the pregnancy if that’s their desire.
“When you have been raped, you watch the calendar; you look at every day and you are counting the day until the next menstrual cycle,” said Folsom, who authored the Fetal Life Protection Act ban in 2021, which lawmakers attached to the compromise two-year state budget.
“Fortunately, I ended up not having to face the decision of an abortion.”
Few dozen in person, thousands weigh in online
Over the course of more than four hours Wednesday, citizens were called into a small committee room to testify for or against two bills from Democratic lawmakers to repeal the ban (SB 399) and to enshrine in state law abortion rights for women in New Hampshire (SB 436).
To keep citizens safe from a surging COVID-19, attendance was strictly limited to no more than two dozen people at a time inside the State House room where the Senate Judiciary Committee took testimony.
The issue was wall-to-wall online, however, as more than 2,500 citizens weighed in with 1,662 (65%) favoring repeal of the ban and 902 (35%) wanting to keep it.
“What right does the government have to tell women what they can and cannot do with their bodies?” said Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, who wrote the bill to repeal the abortion ban.
New Hampshire Right to Life President Jason Hennessey said these bills would make New Hampshire one of the most abortion-permissive states in the country.
“This would move New Hampshire backwards, going to have one of the most hostile views in the country towards babies, allowing them to be killed at any hour up to their birth for any reason,” Hennessey said. “If the law is there to protect the defenseless from harm, who is more defenseless to someone who can’t run, hit back or even scream?”
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye and who is considering a 2022 run for governor, maintained the ban was one of the most extreme because, along with no exceptions, it also would subject doctors to jail terms of up to seven years in prison and at least $10,000 in fines.
Dr. Ilana Cass, heads up the Gynecologic and Obstetrician Department at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College.
She expressed concern this law could make it difficult to recruit future OB-GYNs to practice here in the state.
Dartmouth graduates about 10 OB-GYN doctors a year, and Dr. Cass said on average about half choose to do their residency in New Hampshire hospitals.
Committee Chairman Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, noted California has criminal penalties for doctors who perform late-term abortions and it’s had no trouble getting OB-GYNs to work there.
Asked how many women seek abortions for any reason after 24 weeks in New Hampshire, Dr. Cass answered, “It would appear that is a small number.”