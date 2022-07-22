Sununu kicked off new messaging campaign
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee last Friday approved spending $500,000 in federal grants to kick off the "No Safe Experience" campaign to warn the public about the growing sale of fake pills that look legitimate but contain deadly fentanyl or methamphetamine. Here, Gov. Chris Sununu announced the strategy at a Concord Hospital press conference last month.  

CONCORD — Changing how to deliver life-saving Naloxone played a big part in New Hampshire being the only state in the nation with a decline in drug overdose deaths since 2017, according to the state’s chief medical officer.

The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday approved using $250,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants to dispense Naloxone kits to the nine locations across the state that operate the Doorways program, which treats substance use addiction.