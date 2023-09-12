MANCHESTER — Six governors — three Republicans and three Democrats — got together Tuesday and agreed on something:
Politics should be less disagreeable to most Americans.
The six governors participated in a daylong National Governors Association-sponsored conference titled “Disagree Better,” that was intended to encourage more tolerant rhetoric in these polarizing political times.
Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, chair of the governors association, led the event, which New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu agreed to host.
“Americans are tired of the nasty and endless bickering that characterizes our politics and gets in the way of solving our biggest problems,” Cox said.
“Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, we all love this country, and it is critical that we find common ground and constructive ways to work together to solve our challenges,” he said. “We can debate ideas without attacking each other.”
Sununu said national media feed the “perception gap” that universal discord exists among Americans by focusing their coverage almost exclusively on the extreme left and extreme right.
“This whole concept is exactly what America is looking for. It doesn’t get all the discussion points in Washington, D.C.,” Sununu said. “There is not a lot of money in disagreeing better. That’s one of the problems.”
Sununu later told reporters, “This is one of the most powerful conversations I have heard in a long time. I wish there had been 5,000 people here.”
Besides Cox and Sununu, the other governors at Tuesday’s event were Maine Democrat Janet Mills, Vermont Republican Phil Scott, Rhode Island Democrat Dan McKee and New Jersey Democrat Phil Murphy.
Murphy said the event made him more hopeful.
“You put on cable news and you are skeptical we can ever achieve that harmony, but I am an optimist,” Murphy said.
Maine Gov. Mills said the key is seeing your opponents differently.
“What we are talking about is not drawing lines in the sand, (but) getting to know people who you disagree with,” Mills said.
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, had planned to attend but canceled to address flooding emergencies in her state.
Exhausted majority
Kate Carney, chief of staff with More In Common, said the open democracy group’s research concluded the American people are divided into “seven tribes.”
The 24/7 news cycle focuses almost entirely on the 8% who identify as “progressive activists” and the 6% who call themselves “dedicated conservatives.”
The rest become the exhausted majority, who often tune out the noise, she said.
“If we don’t feel we have a voice in the political conversation, it is hard to engage folks,” Carney said.
Sean Westwood, associate professor and director of the Dartmouth College Polarization Lab, said his group has determined that the barrage of negative political ads on television don’t do much to change voter attitudes in presidential races.
“This isn’t a soft issue. Disagree Better is going to bring us back from the brink,” Westwood said. “The American people want positivity but they just don’t get it.”
Deke Copenhaver, former mayor of Augusta, Georgia, and director of Starts With Us, said he was known as “too positive” and “non-controversial” while in office, but he won three elections with at least 64% of the vote and left office with a 72% approval rating.
Copenhaver, an esophageal cancer survivor, said Tuesday’s event was so important to him that he postponed vocal cord surgery for two weeks so he could take part in it.
“The dirty little secret is people want to see people working together,” Copenhaver said.
Attitudes can change
One panel focused on the results of a 2018 experiment in which community organizer Simon Greer brought together conservative correction officers from rural Michigan and liberal Democrats from a Jewish synagogue in New York City.
Rabbi Shuli Passnow of the B’nai Jeshurun community in Manhattan remembered when he first met Caleb Follett of the Michigan Correction Officers Union.
“Caleb said, ‘I voted for Trump and I believe in building the wall,’” Passnow recalled.
“I thought, ‘Who is this guy? He is xenophobic, he’s a bigot, and I can’t have a conversation with him,’ but the next day we were in a conversation about immigration.”
Follett told Passnow that his wife was from the Philippines and he was working to get legal immigration status for the rest of her family.
“This interrupted my narrative of who I thought that you were,” Passnow told Follett.
“He is not xenophobic, he is not a bigot. He is a person who really cares about his country. I look at the assumptions I had, look at the bias I had coming into this, and that can’t stand anymore.”
Follett, a Pentecostal Christian, said he had never met a Jew before this exercise.
“I donned the yarmulke and had this intense spiritual feeling. If I have felt the spirit of God inside this synagogue, what does that mean about our faith? Maybe it’s the feeling the spirit of people,” Follett said.
In Lansing, Michigan, the Jewish leaders went to a shooting range to experience the love of guns that the Michigan correction officers had.
“I had never seen a gun in person except in a holster,” said Martha Ackelsberg, a gun-control advocate who is a member of the B’nai-Jeshurun congregation.
“I was really curious about (trying shooting). We did great together.”
A short time after the experiment, an anti-Semitic terrorist burst into the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh, killing 11 and wounding six.
Andy Potter, a 30-year corrections union executive in Michigan who took part in the project, wrote a moving letter of solidarity that he came to read at a memorial service for the victims.
When Greer approached him about the project, Potter said he responded, “‘As an elected leader, you know what, Simon, I really think you have lost your mind.’
“But he convinced me, and it was transformative for all of us.”
Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said the toxic discourse affects international relations, as world leaders wonder how the U.S. will act in the future.
“The truth is nobody in the world knows. Even our closest allies are hedging,” Gates said.