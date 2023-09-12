Disagree Better

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, chair of the National Governors Association, makes his way to the podium at the association’s “Disagree Better” conference at SNHU in Manchester on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Six governors — three Republicans and three Democrats — got together Tuesday and agreed on something:

Politics should be less disagreeable to most Americans.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the Disagree Better conference at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Tuesday. At left is his wife, Abby Cox. To the right are New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
Gov. Chris Sununu asks a question to panelists at the Disagree Better National Governors Association event at SNHU in Manchester on Sept. 12, 2023. Also pictured is Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who sponsored the event.
Gov. Chris Sununu asks a question to panelists at the Disagree Better National Governors Association event at SNHU in Manchester on Sept. 12, 2023. Also pictured is New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy Snyder Murphy.