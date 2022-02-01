CONCORD — Extensive damage caused by devastating floods in small rural towns last summer has prompted calls to fast-track relief to hard-hit communities in the future.
Heavy rains from mid-July to early August caused massive flooding in 21 towns in Cheshire, Sullivan and Hillsborough counties.
Among those hardest hit was the tiny Sullivan County town of Acworth, a community of about 900 people with a $3 million annual budget.
The storms washed out 30 roads — 80% of Acworth’s infrastructure — with estimates that a full rebuild could cost up to $26 million.
Preliminary applications from towns last fall itemized $5.9 million in damages, but officials said the full restoration costs would be much higher.
Under an existing state law, towns may seek a zero-interest loan from the state while it waits for the federal government to cut a check, but the loans cannot be issued until the federal government formally declares an emergency.
While Gov. Chris Sununu gave President Joe Biden high marks for his response to the floods, it took three months to get that emergency approval after the flooding.
State Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon, is proposing a bipartisan bill (SB 409) that permits such a loan once the governor declares a state emergency.
Sununu made that declaration after the first heavy rainfall last July.
“Let’s create another quicker pathway,” Prentiss said.
Offering a state match
Last week, the Senate Finance Committee took testimony on a related bill (SB 402) from Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, which would enable the state and a town to split the 25% match required for a FEMA disaster grant.
“These are small towns that really need our help,” Kahn said.
Based on current estimates, this bill would have the state picking up about $745,000.
Frank Emig, chairman of the Acworth Board of Selectmen, said residents volunteered hundreds of hours and construction equipment to make emergency fixes to reopen some roads.
Local voters attended an emergency town meeting and voted to allow the town to obtain a $2.1 million line of credit from a local bank.
Rep. Judy Aron, R-Acworth, said the damage in town can’t be fixed any time soon.
“The town has enormous financial challenges in front of us,” said Aron, a co-sponsor of Kahn’s bill.
“We will have road repair work done for years from this.”
Problems with process
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said the state should pick up the entire 25% local share for Acworth or any other small town that can’t afford to come up with the money.
That’s what New Hampshire did when a culvert eight miles south down Cold River from Acworth in Alstead gave way. The resulting flood led to the death of four Alstead residents and the destruction of 40 homes.
Lawmakers passed a bill (HB 1765) limiting the portion that towns affected by that flood had to pay to $5,000.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said a future policy on disaster aid has to make the state more nimble than the federal government, which can take years to complete its review.
“We need to deal with this as an emergency right now,” said Giuda who also is a sponsor of Kahn’s bill.
“We have to divorce ourselves from dependency from the federal government because it is devastating our small towns.”
Fallon Reed, who manages disaster grant recovery for the state’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said, “The process is lengthy and cumbersome.”
The state has gotten enough discretionary aid under the American Rescue Plan Act that it could cut its own federal grant check to bail out these towns.
But it can’t.
“You can’t use federal funds to match federal disaster relief,” Reed said.