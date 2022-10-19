N.H. DOT boss leaving to take D.C. post
Buy Now

After seven years, Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan of Nashua will leave to head up a private, non-profit research group in Washington, D.C. 

CONCORD -– Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan of Nashua will soon step down after seven years at the helm to lead a private, nonprofit research group in Washington, D.C.

During her tenure, Sheehan got high marks for working with executive councilors and municipal officials in managing one of the state’s largest agencies with a $650 million budget and 1,600 employees.