CONCORD -– Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan of Nashua will soon step down after seven years at the helm to lead a private, nonprofit research group in Washington, D.C.
During her tenure, Sheehan got high marks for working with executive councilors and municipal officials in managing one of the state’s largest agencies with a $650 million budget and 1,600 employees.
The commissioner also administers all road and bridge project construction work in the state’s 10-year highway plan.
“This is really bittersweet for me because I’ve so enjoyed working with some of the best in the business at DOT,” Sheehan said during an interview.
Her resignation is effective Nov. 25.
On Wednesday, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine named Sheehan as executive director of its Transportation Research Board.
She starts that job Dec. 5.
“It’s a great opportunity and I’m really excited about it,” Sheehan said.
The board provides independent analysis on transportation matters for policymakers with a staff of 120 that oversees 177 committees and a working group of 8,500 transportation professionals from across the country.
“Her experience with complex, multifaceted projects and organizations will bring important skills not only to TRB, but to the important cross-disciplinary work that is necessary to address the implications for transportation of the ongoing challenges of climate change, pandemics, diversity, and economic growth,” said Gregory Symmes, chief program officer with the National Academies.
Sheehan ended a term as president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) for 2020-2021 and said she had learned board Executive Director Neil Pedersen was retiring.
“Neil has been a friend and colleague of mine for many years. They did a national search to replace him and a number of individuals in the industry encouraged me to apply so I did,” Sheehan said.
All five executive councilors praised her work
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said Sheehan always got road and bridge work done efficiently while being responsive to community concerns.
“She is moving on to a great position but it’s a real loss for the state of New Hampshire,” Kenney said.
Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, said he forcefully pushed to get contracts completed to start work on a new Exit 4A in Londonderry on Interstate 93 and Sheehan delivered.
“It was good training for her new job,” Gatsas quipped.
Gov. Chris Sununu joked that if the state does not end up naming Exit 4A after Gatsas, it might name it after Sheehan.
Sununu also said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. would pass on her thanks to Sheehan for repaving Route 87 in the town of Newfields where both Sununu and Hassan live.
“I didn’t have anything to do with that project,” Sununu said.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said she was new to the council, had little experience in transportation planning and praised Sheehan for quick response to floods last summer which had blocked access on local and state roads.
Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, said Sheehan should be commended for her role in removing turnpike toll ramps on exits in Merrimack.