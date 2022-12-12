Dr. James Squires

Dr. James Squires, founding president of the Endowment for Health and former state senator, and founder of New Hampshire’s first HMO, died Dec. 9 in Hollis. He was 85.

Squires grew up in New London, graduating from high school in 1955 prior to receiving a Congressional appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. He left the Academy in 1957 and transferred to Williams College to pursue his dream of becoming a physician. He completed his medical degree at the McGill University Medical School.

