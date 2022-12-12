Dr. James Squires, founding president of the Endowment for Health and former state senator, and founder of New Hampshire’s first HMO, died Dec. 9 in Hollis. He was 85.
Squires grew up in New London, graduating from high school in 1955 prior to receiving a Congressional appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. He left the Academy in 1957 and transferred to Williams College to pursue his dream of becoming a physician. He completed his medical degree at the McGill University Medical School.
In 1964, Squires entered the United States Air Force as a flight medical officer. Following his military service, he spent five years at the Tufts New England Medical Center and the Boston VA Hospital, which inspired him to start a nonprofit prepaid multi-specialty group practice.
After he and his wife, Jan, moved to Hollis in 1971, he founded the Matthew Thornton Health Plan, New Hampshire’s first HMO, which grew to service more than 60,000 individuals.
Squires was a general and vascular surgeon at the HMO as well as serving as president and CEO. He retired in 1996 and was elected to a seat in the New Hampshire Senate.
He launched an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2000, and in 2001 became the founding president of the Endowment for Health. During his tenure, the endowment distributed more than $33 million to community organizations throughout New Hampshire.
Squires also served as Hollis town moderator for 24 years, Hollis School District moderator for 19 years, and moderator for the Congregational Church of Hollis for decades. He was named Physician of the Year by the New Hampshire Hospital Association in 1994, Citizen of the Year in 2003 by the Nashua Chamber of Commerce, and the Pettee Medal Award by the University of New Hampshire in 2012.
The town of Hollis honored James and Jan Squires by naming a new community patio at the Congregational Church of Hollis after them.
Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main Street, (Rte. 113) Pepperell, Mass., from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church of Hollis, 3 Monument Square, Hollis, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Contributions in Squires' name can be made to the James W. Squires Social Justice Fund, c/o New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, 03301.
