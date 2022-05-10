CONCORD — The state’s record amount of taxes and fees rolling in over forecast this year is unlikely to continue into 2023, Revenue Commissioner Lindsey Stepp told the House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday.
Soaring inflation, higher interest rates, a workforce shortage, the jump in fuel prices, supply chain shortages, and a lack of affordable housing should combine to produce slightly less revenue next year, she said.
“We have been waiting for this impending recession for years now,” Stepp said. “I think it is coming, and it really is a question of when.”
The DRA chief provided to the House tax-writing committee revised estimates for the major taxes her agency administers. This includes the two state taxes on business, taxes on hotel room rentals and restaurant meals, real estate transfers, tobacco, communication services and interest and dividends.
In all cases, Stepp said her adjusted plan calls for slightly smaller amounts in gross revenues from those taxes for the next fiscal year compared to the current one.
Stepp now expects the current year will end with those taxes producing $331 million or 17.6% more than had been predicted.
For the next year, Stepp’s forecast is taxes will still bring in $268 million or 14.6% more than what budget writers had expected when they finished the two-year spending plan in June 2021.
For those two years, this would mean $600 million more in revenue.
Much of this was because while the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on some some activity, other businesses thrived, she said.
“We were anticipating the impacts of COVID to result in a recession,” Stepp said. “Clearly, there were businesses that did extremely well during COVID.”
Health care, technology and retail chains all out-performed expectations during the pandemic, she said.
“We did fare better than some states early on from the pandemic. We have a tourism component from our economy, but I think our mix allows us to weather better than other states,” Stepp said.
Business profits swamp tax refund concern
Former Chairman and Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, said a year ago lawmakers in both parties were worried the Payroll Protection Program loans would lead to a record run of refunds from state business taxes.
Through April, the state did pay out $57 million in refunds, nearly 44% more than the $40 million in refunds by this time in 2022, Stepp said.
Tax refunds would be even higher, she said, but some business owners opted to carry over those tax payments as a credit against future business tax bills.
Business tax growth by July 1 will be $230 million more than expected, and that drowned out business tax refunds as a factor, she added.
The self-financed insurance and liquor agencies submitted separate reports on their own tax collections.
Meanwhile, a new report from the Pew Charitable Trust found only three states — Kentucky, California and Colorado — grew their Rainy Day Funds compared to state spending as much as New Hampshire did in 2021.
The tight inventory of available homes for sale will cause the soaring returns from real estate taxes to slow, Stepp said.
“We are seeing fewer transactions, but they are happening at a much higher price,” Stepp said.
The $440,000 median price for a home and $350,000 for a condo is out of reach for many working-class families, she said.
“I think it is a bit of a ticking time bomb. At some point we are going to see a decrease (in taxes). People are not going to be able to afford these prices,” Stepp said.
She says this tax will generate 3% less next year.
Mass. menthol ban was N.H. windfall
New Hampshire got a huge windfall when Massachusetts outlawed the sale of menthol and flavored cigarettes in December 2020.
But in the past year, tobacco taxes have returned to their traditional, annual decline of 3 to 5% a year, Stepp said.
She said this drop will continue next year.
Late last month, the Biden administration proposed to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes nationwide.
If it goes forward, Stepp said it’s not likely to begin in New Hampshire until Jan. 1, 2024.
Conversely, the state got $48 million — $10 million more than expected — this year from the tobacco settlement New Hampshire entered into with major cigarette makers in 1998.
State prosecutor Warren Cormack said inflation, tobacco company profits and the volume of cigarettes sold produced this unexpected gain.
“It sounds like the perfect storm of these three factors all combining to give us $10 million more,” said House Ways and Means Vice Chairman Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham.
“We’ll take it.”