CONCORD -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Equality Health Center of Concord stopped performing ultrasounds for all women who sought abortions, and this failed to lead to bad outcomes, according to its executive director.
Dalia Vidunas said her group’s experience confirmed her belief that the requirement of ultrasounds for nearly all abortions performed in New Hampshire after Jan. 1 won’t be medical necessary, and it will dramatically increase out-of-pocket costs for lower-income women.
“In two years, we have not had adverse outcomes or complications,” Vidunas said during a virtual press conference the New Hampshire Democratic Party hosted Thursday. “Getting an ultrasound doesn’t really improve what is going to happen.”
The future of this mandate remains unclear as a House committee voted last month for legislation (HB 622) to repeal this ultrasound requirement.
The full House of Representatives is scheduled to take up this matter during its sessions Jan. 6-7 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Hotel in Manchester.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he would support getting rid of the ultrasound mandate, included in a ban on abortion after 24 weeks that was attached to the state budget he signed last June.
State Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said the 11-10 vote of the House Judiciary Committee by no means ensures the full House will endorse repeal.
“I wouldn’t presume to predict what will happen,” Smith said. “It is putting my thoughtful, concerned Republican colleagues in a very difficult position.”
State Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, said women without insurance could have to pay hundreds of dollars, if not more than that, for these procedures.
“If the doctor doesn’t think it’s medically necessary, an insurance company may not cover it,” Perkins-Kwoka said.
In response to the law, the state Insurance Department advised all carriers writing health insurance policies in New Hampshire that an ultrasound to determine the gestational age of a fetus was a “covered service.”
Provider says it has to pass on full cost to uninsured
Vidunas said her agency, prior to COVID-19, covered the full cost of ultrasounds for poor women and had a sliding scale of fees based on family income for these procedures that cost an average of $400 apiece.
Since the state Executive Council voted last spring to deny family planning grants to the three abortion providers in New Hampshire, Vidunas said her agency has to get rid of the sliding scale and charge all its clients the full cost of the ultrasound.
“There are no providers that we are aware of which are offering ultrasounds for free,” Vidunas said.
The Executive Council will be taking up the family planning contracts issue at its next meeting on Wednesday.
New Hampshire will become the 14th state to require ultrasounds prior to most abortions.
The only exception under the new law is no ultrasound is required if the abortion is necessary to save the life or to prevent “irreversible” major body injury to the mother.
New Hampshire will join only three other states that provide for criminal penalties against doctors who violate the mandate.
But Shannon McGinley, executive director of Cornerstone Action, an anti-abortion group, noted criminal penalties only would kick in if a doctor had reason to believe this ultrasound was being done on a fetus that's older than 24 weeks.
“Twenty-seven other states require pre-abortion ultrasounds, and many of them require ultrasounds throughout pregnancy — even other purple states like Wisconsin. Ours does not. It is the most modest ultrasound requirement in the country,” McGinley said.
“And bear in mind, as recently as June, New Hampshire abortion clinics were telling the media that pre-abortion ultrasounds are standard medical practice. That’s before they decided to lie about their own practices in order to use this modest ultrasound requirement as a pretext to return to abortion up to birth.”