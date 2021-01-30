CONCORD – While Secretary of State Bill Gardner has sole discretion over the date of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, leading House Republicans want to move up the state primary election held in New Hampshire every two years, currently one of the last in the nation.
Only two states — Delaware and Louisiana — have later primary dates than New Hampshire, whose 2020 primary was Sept. 8. It’s always on the second Tuesday of that month.
Reform advocates say the late date saps the financial resources of candidates waging a longer primary and gives incumbents a big leg up to winning a general election that’s only seven weeks later.
“This deprives general election voters of a fully flushed out and nuanced, general election campaign,” said Rep. Joseph Alexander, R-Goffstown, in supporting a bill (HB 98) to move the date to the first Tuesday in June.
The bill’s prime sponsor is Rep. Joseph Sweeney, R-Salem, the new executive director of the Republican State Committee.
Former State Rep. and two-time congressional candidate Lynne Blankenbeker said a competing bill (HB 97) that would move it up one month would help ensure that military and overseas residents could vote early enough to meet the federal mandate that they get ballots at least 45 days before a federal election.
Blankenbeker has been deployed to the Middle East multiple times. She has served as a combat nurse in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 34 years.
“Other states have found this to be wildly successful,” said Blankenbeker, who noted that 16 states hold their primaries in August.
“I do feel like as military members that these short windows between primary and election days can pose problems for us in getting these ballots.”
Gardner makes prez primary call
State election law defers to Gardner in the setting of the date for the presidential primary.
Every four years, Gardner keeps the nation guessing as he weighs potential threats to New Hampshire’s preeminent primary status before finally setting the date.
Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan told the House Election Laws Committee last Friday that New Hampshire has had the September primary date for other races since 1910. Both bills to move it up pose “challenges,” he said.
Scanlan said the August date could lead to lower turnout, because many families are on vacation.
Vermont moved its primary up twice after a later August date attracted little voter interest, Scanlan said.
Moving the primary up to June would mean candidates would have to sign up to run in March, in the middle of the annual legislative session.
“New Hampshire elects an entirely new state government every two years. You are talking about having legislators take their seats in December and then a little more than a year later have to file again,” Scanlan said.
“You tell me if you think that’s a good idea or not? You could have a pretty good debate on that score.”
Elizabeth Ropp of Manchester said the June date would also be a disadvantage to third-party candidates who must get enough signatures from registered voters to qualify for the November general election ballot.
This would shorten those election-year petition drives from nine months to five.
“I don’t see any problems with the five-month window,” Alexander said. “I think it gives third parties enough time to get their candidates on the ballot.”
Town meeting conflict
Derry Town Moderator Tina Guilford raised another concern about the June date.
This nine-day filing period in March would come right in the middle of town meeting season, and the town clerk’s office would be closed on one of the eight business days candidates could file to run, she said.
“I think signing up during March is a really bad idea,” Guilford said.
Several activists endorsed the earlier primary, including Joseph LaCreta of Merrimack, who said it would boost young voter turnout.
“We need a date that would work with the voters and lead to engagement, especially student voter engagement,” LaCreta said.
“This would give us two, spirited contests from both sides of the aisle. The primary would be the divisional playoffs and the general election would be the final.”
Scanlan said the state has always met the 45-day period to get ballots to overseas and military voters, though he noted mail delays in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“The post office has had very difficult time delivering mail, period. This seems to be an internal problem with the postal service that does need to be addressed.”
The last time the Legislature considered moving the primary date was in 2015, when the House killed a bill creating a June event.