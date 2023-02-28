CONCORD — Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said doubling the amount spent on Education Freedom Accounts over the next two years would meet a growing demand of parents for school choice and fund Gov. Chris Sununu’s plan to expand their eligibility for families with “at-risk students.”

A Democrat on the House Finance Committee charged Sununu’s plan to give these taxpayer-paid "scholarships" to higher-income families was so open-ended that nearly every family could qualify.