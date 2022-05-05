CONCORD — Both chambers of the Legislature on Thursday debated attempts to create state protection for abortion rights even if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
The Republican-led House of Representatives voted, 177-156, to table the proposal (SB 399).
This meant lawmakers aren’t likely this session to join more than a dozen states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut, in adopting abortion rights protections.
More than two dozen states have acted to impose abortion restrictions once the nation’s high court issues its ruling.
Both House and Senate Democrats had wanted to pass the protections, which failed in both chambers earlier this spring.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said this debate was a “waste of time.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Chris Sununu said he would sign such a bill.
Despite the House setback, the state Senate was to take up the same issue (SB 436) as it met into the night Thursday.
“The anti-choice agenda of the NH GOP is extreme and deeply harmful to Granite Staters,” said Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester. “While Republicans in New Hampshire are attacking our rights, my Democratic colleagues ... are working tirelessly to protect the right to choose here in New Hampshire, and we will continue to do so.’
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, warned that polls show a super-majority of likely voters in New Hampshire support abortion rights.
“While abortion is a deeply personal issue, pregnant people deserve the right to make personal medical decisions about their bodies and about their futures. As someone born after Roe was decided, not being able to access reproductive health care truly seemed unthinkable, but here we are,” Whitley said.
“It’s clear that it is up to the states and now is the time to enact state-level protections for abortion care. Granite Staters are counting on us and they’re watching us.”
Anti-abortion leaders with Cornerstone Action and New Hampshire Right to Life said those same surveys showed most New Hampshire residents said they could support a ban on abortion after six months, as in the legislation Gov. Chris Sununu signed as an attachment to the state budget in June 2021.
Sununu also said Wednesday that more than 40 states have adopted bans on late-term abortions.
On Thursday morning, a few hundred supporters of abortion rights gathered in front of the State House to press lawmakers to act.
The peaceful protest clearly angered one anti-abortion lawmaker — Rep. Susan DeLemus, R-Rochester, who was seen castigating the pro-abortion activists on a video that went viral.
“Shame on you, shame on you. Shame on all of you. You are killing babies. You are murderers, you are murderers,” DeLemus said.
The Senate also was scheduled to debate Thursday night a House-passed measure (HB 1625) to remove the buffer zone for protests at abortion clinics.
Critics of the existing law note that a federal court in 2014 struck down a buffer zone law in Massachusetts.
But Sununu said there “was no need” to make this change, and if the bill were to reach his desk, he would veto it.
Sununu said he was looking forward to signing legislation that would exempt from the abortion ban cases involving fatal fetal anomalies.
“I had wanted other exceptions such as rape and incest and to get rid of criminal penalties for doctors but this is a good first step,” Sununu said.
Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, the only Democrat running for governor, said Sununu should never have signed the abortion ban in the first place.
“Women throughout New Hampshire have been advocating to roll back some of the damage of the ban he signed, and now the governor is trying to take credit for their work,” Sherman said.
“Sununu’s already shown the women of New Hampshire that he can’t be trusted to stand up for them.”