Eight New Hampshire mayors, including those of Manchester and Nashua, are calling on Gov. Chris Sununu to become more involved in efforts to shelter homeless people in the state.

In a letter dated Jan. 3, the mayors said they want the state to increase funding for shelter beds, provide respite care beds for homeless people discharged from hospitals, and consider activating the New Hampshire National Guard to staff shelters.

Homeless encampment
Catherine Olmstead and Sweeney Tuplin share a tender moment outside of their tent at the homeless encampment near Families in Transition adult shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester on Nov. 30. Eight New Hampshire mayors have called on Gov. Chris Sununu to become more involved in efforts to shelter homeless people.
Clothing at Waypoint's Youth Resource Center
Clothing is available at Waypoint's new Youth Resource Center in Manchester, which provides shelter for homeless youth.
Download PDF Letter from NH mayors