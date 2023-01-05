BEDFORD — Peter Thomson, the eldest of ex-Gov. Meldrim Thomson’s six children, passed away at the Arbors of Bedford Tuesday night, according to family members.
Gov. Chris Sununu publicly confirmed the death during a brief meeting of the Executive Council on Thursday.
Thomson, 80, served for more than 20 years as the state’s director of highway safety.
Before that, he was chief of staff in the last of six years that Meldrim Thomson served as governor. He was a passionate keeper of the family’s political legacy.
“He’s been sick for some time, but it’s a sad day for his family and the state,” Sununu said.
For years, Thomson fought with federal officials who wanted to require New Hampshire to mandate seat belt use or risk losing federal highway safety grants.
Thomson used those federal grants to survey New Hampshire residents and confirm year after year that motorists voluntarily had worn seat belts at higher rates than those living in many states where they were required.
“You’ve got to admire the fight he had for that issue. He refused to bend to the will of Washington,” recalled Councilor David Wheeler, R-Milford.
After Thomson retired, the Legislature folded the highway safety duties into the Department of Safety.
For 46 years, Thomson served as town moderator of his family’s hometown in Orford.
“The whole family just embodied devotion to public service, and Peter carried on that tradition along with his siblings. It’s quite a legacy he leaves behind,” said Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wolfeboro.
Former Gov. Thomson died in 2001 at age 89.
For many years before and then after his state retirement, Peter Thomson helped run the family’s maple sugar house on Mount Cube, where they sold bottles on the honor system.
He was proud of having won the coveted Carlisle Award for the state’s best maple syrup before the death of his mother, Anne Gale Kelly Thomson, 90, in 2010.
“He was just someone whose word you always trusted. If Peter told you something, you could always bank on it,” said Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester.
Peter Thomson’s son, Simon, is a lobbyist with the Sheehan Phinney Capitol Group.
Family members said services would be announced later.