Election reform 'marriage' bill ends in divorce
Secretary of State David Scanlan and Deputy Erin Hennessey, inset, speak to House-Senate negotiators over a bill (SB 70) that would create a new election information portal and allow cities and towns to apply to replace their aging voting machines.

The bill died after it failed to get the support of all seven legislative negotiators.

CONCORD — The marriage of a new election information portal with a grant program to help cities and towns replace aging voting machines ended in divorce due to irreconcilable differences between House and Senate Republican leaders Thursday.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, had championed a proposed new portal in Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office that would allow citizens to register to vote more easily online, to update voter information or to request absentee ballots.