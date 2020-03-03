CONCORD – Advocates for seniors and the disabled pressed Tuesday for legislation to prevent exploitation and neglect over the objection of critics who insist it threatens the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
State Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, said he’s been working several years on this cause (HB 1660) to create a new protective order that can be used to protect vulnerable adults while a criminal case goes forward.
Cushing said this is personal for him with a mother, 94, suffering from dementia and a brother, 57, with Down’s Syndrome and signs of early onset dementia.
“This is extra protection that these folks don’t have,” Cushing told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
Cheryl Steinberg, director of the Senior Law Project with New Hampshire Legal Assistance, said this is already a problem in New Hampshire with the second-oldest population in the nation.
“This problem is already a serious issue and it will only grow over time,” Steinberg said. “Estimates are that by 2030, one in three people will be 60 years or older.”
The Legislature passed a similar bill in 2019 but Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it in part due to concerns that it could reduce protections for domestic violence victims.
Supporters of Tuesday’s bill also said they have taken out another provision objectionable to some, the affirmative right of a judge to order that an accused abuser’s guns be confiscated.
“There’s no longer any mention of that in the bill,” Steinberg said.
But more than a dozen supporters of the Second Amendment insisted their rights could still be violated.
“I acknowledge the bill doesn’t specifically mention firearms, neither does it specifically protect firearms and that is the only form of property that is constitutionally protected,” said ex-State Rep. Dan Itse, R-Fremont, representing the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the bill still contains sections that Sununu objected to in his 2019 veto message including a lack of protections for the accused that can’t afford a lawyer.
Bob Clegg, president of Pro-Gun NH, agreed the laws need to be strengthened to help adults who may face physical, emotional or mental abuse but this bill goes too far.
“Why is it when we talk about these issues we always have to talk about ways to take away peoples’ guns?’’ Clegg asked rhetorically.
Another gun advocate, Alan Rice with Gun Owners of New Hampshire, said the bill would permit a judge to issue a temporary protective order via email and compel the accused to seek a hearing after that point.
“This doesn’t amount to due process. Due process is permitting someone to face a petition in person and defend themselves,” Rice said.
Doug McNutt with the state chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons said about 20 states have similar laws.
Sununu supports another bill on this topic (SB 677) sponsored from Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, that clarifies the new protective order isn't intended for people in a relationship who are victims of domestic violence.
The same Senate committee took testimony on that bill a month ago.