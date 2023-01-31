Entertainment venues seek to crack down on resellers
Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of the Palace Theatre in Manchester, urged a state Senate panel to crack down on resellers of venue tickets that are often bogus and leave patrons without a seat in the house.

CONCORD — Saying the sales of bogus and inflated-price tickets have reached epidemic proportions, entertainment venue operators are asking the Legislature to impose civil penalties against ticket resellers.

Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of the Palace Theatre in Manchester, said that since Dec. 1 third-party vendors have make 361 ticket purchases from his venue and resold the tickets at a significant markup. In other cases, tickets purchased by patrons were fake.