LACONIA – A last-minute write-in candidate for Belknap County Sheriff has succeeded in getting his name on the November ballot.
Retired Sanbornton Police Chief Richard Robinson received 379 write-in votes in the Democratic primary, 81 more than November opponent Sgt. William Wright did on the Republican side.
Robinson entered the race about two weeks ago, saying only that he wants to give the residents of Belknap County a choice in the upcoming election.
Robinson was the Sanbornton police chief until 2003, when he retired and went into upper-level management in the private sector. Wright has been with the sheriff’s office for 15 years, rising to the rank of sergeant.
In 2016, Wright ran for sheriff after the retirement of Sheriff Craig Wiggin.
Former Laconia Police Chief Mike Moyer narrowly defeated Wright in the Republican primary and served two terms.
Robinson will be the first Democrat to run Belknap County Sheriff in at least 25 years.