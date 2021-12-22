CONCORD — For the second time in four months, the Republican-led Executive Council has rejected family planning grants for Planned Parenthood and two other providers that perform abortions in New Hampshire.
The 4-1 vote Wednesday of just over $1 million in contracts came over the objection of Gov. Chris Sununu who supported them.
Sununu said he was willing to bring these contracts back to the council once financial audit responses from these providers were done by the end of this month.
“The fight isn’t over yet,” Sununu said after the vote.
An opponent of those contracts for abortion providers, Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, seemed to beg to differ.
“I think it is,” Kenney told Sununu.
The other two rejected providers were Equality Health Care in Concord and the Joan G. Lovering Health Center in Greenland.
These abortion providers deliver more than 70% of the family planning services, according to state officials.
The council voted, 3-2, to approve $1 million in family planning grants for three healthcare centers that don’t perform abortions, Coos County Family Health in Berlin, Amoskeag Health in Manchester and Lamprey Health Care in Nashua.
Councilors Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, and David Wheeler, R-Milford, opposed all those contracts too.
The state budget trailer bill that Sununu signed last June prevented granting state-supported family planning money to any provider that fails to prove spending for contraception, cancer screening, counseling and other family planning offerings don't “directly or indirectly” subsidize abortions.
Councilors Janet Stevens, R-Rye, and Kenney had said they wouldn’t back these contracts without seeing those final audit responses.
Planned Parenthood Executive Vice President Kayla Montgomery said all these providers have already proven there’s no comingling of money spent on family planning and abortion services.
State health officials confirmed Wednesday their audits found that family planning money the state gave out was less than what these agencies spent on the program and so wasn't being used to subsidize abortions.
“The Executive Council had an opportunity to fix their mistake today and fully fund family planning services; unfortunately, they have once again failed Granite Staters,” Montgomery said. “The rejection of these critical funds harm the delivery of essential health care for lower-income and marginalized people. There were no unanswered questions.”
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, was the only supporter of the contract.
“Healthy mothers make healthy babies; that is what we all want as Republicans or Democrats; let’s put politics aside and do what is right for our state,” she said.
Services for some will cost more
After the council voted Sept. 15 to reject the contracts, abortion providers continued to offer family planning services without state support in hopes the audits would resolve councilor concerns.
But Dalia Vidunas with Equality Health Center said on Jan. 1 that her agency will end a sliding fee schedule that had allowed low-income women to pay nothing or a very small co-pay for contraception and other services.
As a result, she predicted many women that have health insurance with high deductibles will no longer seek these services and this could lead to more unwanted pregnancies.
“There’s a reason we have the lowest teen pregnancy rate in the country, and it’s because we offer comprehensive, family planning services,” Vidunas claimed.
Public Health Director Patricia Tilley said she too was concerned that without these contracts, the rates of sexually transmitted diseases and undetected cancers could rise.
But Councilor Wheeler said after reading the audits that he was unconvinced the money wasn't helping support "abortion mills."
Gatsas said he opposed all these contracts because they pay for minor girls to purchase the "morning after pill" that prevents conception after sexual intercourse.
“This is being provided to 14-year-olds without any parental consent or notification,” he said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said these minors can purchase this “Plan B” pill at retail pharmacy chains.
“We don’t hear any objection about a 14-year-old boy being provided condoms,” Shibinette said.
Warmington said the council was guilty of gender discrimination.
“This is once again the attack on women and controlling women. This is about emergency contraception for someone who has already had sex and needs access to it,” Warmington said. “This is just irresponsible.”